April 4, 2025 / 10:35 AM

LSU basketball's Flau'Jae Johnson to forgo WNBA Draft, return for senior season

By Alex Butler
April 4 (UPI) -- LSU junior guard Flau'Jae Johnson will not enter the 2025 WNBA Draft and plans to return for her senior college basketball season.

Sources told The Athletic, ESPN and KBRZ 2 ABC in Baton Rouge about the development on Thursday. Johnson, who teamed up with former Tigers star Angel Reese to win the NCAA title in 2023 against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes, averaged a career-high 18.6 points, 5.6 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 34 starts this season.

Johnson averaged 14.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game over her first three seasons with the Tigers. The All-American guard appeared in 106 games, including 104 starts.

The Tigers, who lost to Clark's Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight in 2024, lost to the UCLA Bruins in another Elite Eight matchup Sunday in Spokane, Wash.

The deadline for most players to declare for the 2025 WNBA Draft was Monday, but players who advanced to the Elite Eight were given 48 hours after their final game of the 2024-25 season to decide.

The 21-year-old guard was permitted to skip her senior season because she turns 22 during the 2025 calendar year. She could return to the Tigers or enter the transfer portal.

Johnson, who was projected as a Top 5 pick in the 2026 WNBA Draft, had the top NIL valuation, $1.5 million, among women's college basketball players this year, according to On3.com. The highest-paid players in the WNBA will make about $250,000 in 2025.

The 2025 WNBA Draft will be held April 14 in New York. Coverage will start at 7 p.m. EDT on ESPN.

