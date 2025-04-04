Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
April 4, 2025 / 9:21 AM

Weather delays Keeneland opening, forces change in timing for Dubai World Cup

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Share with X
Forever Young (L) and Romantic Warrior, seen finishing 1-2 in the $20 million Saudi Cup, go their separate ways as favorites in two big races Saturday in Dubai. Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Jockey Club
1 of 3 | Forever Young (L) and Romantic Warrior, seen finishing 1-2 in the $20 million Saudi Cup, go their separate ways as favorites in two big races Saturday in Dubai. Photo courtesy of Hong Kong Jockey Club

April 4 (UPI) -- The weather gods toyed with the weekend racing picture, forcing postponement of Keeneland's opening weekend program, while extreme heat pushed back the starting time for Saturday's Dubai World Cup card.

Keeneland moved Saturday's races, including the Grade I Blue Grass, a key Kentucky Derby prep, to Tuesday. Friday was moved to Monday. Saturday's Grade I Santa Anita Derby and Grade II Wood Memorial at Aqueduct remain on tap for contenders on the Kentucky Derby trail, although rain is forecast for New York.

Advertisement

The Dubai races were pushed back closer to sunset to mitigate the effects of temperatures expected to approach 100 degrees.

Like the USPS, we carry on regardless of rain or shine, heat or cold, starting as usual with:

Related

The Road to the Roses

The cast for the $700,000 Grade II Wood Memorial at Aqueduct includes Sand Devil, second in the Grade III Gotham; Captain Cook, winner of the local Withers Stakes; Hill Road, third in November's Breeders' Cup Juvenile and last month's Grade III Tampa Bay Derby; California shipper Rodriguez, representing trainer Bob Baffert's shrinking list of Derby contenders.

Advertisement

Also racing are Grande, undefeated after two starts for owner Mike Repole and trainer Todd Pletcher; and Passion Rules, undefeated after three starts for owner Calumet Farm and trainer Brad Cox. Realistically, it looks wide open.

Saturday's $500,000 Grade I Santa Anita Derby has Baffert's top two remaining hopes to win his record seventh Kentucky Derby -- 2024 Juvenile champion Citizen Bull and $3.2 million yearling purchase Barnes. They face Grade II San Felipe winner Journalism, who came from off the pace to defeat Barnes by 1 3/4 lengths in that race and is the morning-line favorite Saturday.

Normally, in a race of this magnitude, you'd think one of the trainer's horses might be setting the other up for the best shot. But Barnes and Citizen Bull are owned separately by some of Baffert's best and most loyal patrons, so they both will get a fair run.

The $1.25 million Toyota Blue Grass, now set for Tuesday, has a well-matched field of seven including the 1-2 finishers from the Tampa Bay Derby, Owen Almighty and Chancer McPatrick, and River Thames, runner-up to Sovereignty in the Fountain of Youth. Last year's Grade I Breeders' Futurity winner, East Avenue, has run two straight horrible races, but looks too good to be that bad.

Advertisement

The Road to the Oaks

Tenma puts a 4-for-5 record on the line in Saturday's $200,000 Grade II Santa Anita Oaks. The Nyquist filly, trained by Baffert, won the Grade II Starlet and the Grade III Las Vergenes, the latter by 6 1/2 lengths in her first two starts of the year.

A good effort would send her to the Kentucky Oaks as a legitimate rival to undefeated division leader Good Cheer.

The $750,000 Grade I Ashland at Keeneland was moved from Friday to Monday, which doesn't change the fact it has a cast of eight, all legitimate, contenders and potential Kentucky Oaks runners. They come from as far afield as California, New York and Arkansas and as close by as Turfway Park. There are some really good fillies at long odds.

Eight fillies are set for the $200,000 Grade III Gazelle at Aqueduct. None looks to be an imminent threat to Good Cheer or Tenma.

Dubai

The only thing hotter than Saturday's weather at Meydan Racecourse may be the favorites for two of the big races.

Japanese star Forever Young rallied to defeat Hong Kong's superstar Romantic Warrior in February in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup on the King Abdulaziz Racecourse dirt.

Advertisement

Despite that excellent showing, Romantic Warrior returns to his normal grass surface as the big favorite in the $5 million Group 1 Dubai Turf. That leaves Romantic Warrior looking around for another challenger as he tackles the $12 million Dubai World Cup.

While Romantic Warrior is the big favorite in his race, he will have to deal with Nations Pride, one of several proven runners for the Godolphin team headed Sheik Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the ruler of Dubai. Godolphin's royal blue silks are all over the turf races on the program.

Two of the world's top sprinters -- Breeder's Cup champ Straight No Chaser and last year's winner, Tuz -- hook up in the $2 million Group 1 Dubai Golden Shaheen. The $1 million Group 2 UAE Derby, a "Win and You're In" for the Kentucky Derby, has American prospect Flood Zone facing four Japanese 3-year-olds headed by Shin Forever.

Four of Saturday's races are "Win and You're In" events for corresponding Breeders' Cup events.

The rest of the weekend:

Keeneland

On the turf: The Friday schedule shifted to Monday includes the $600,000 Grade III Transylvania for 3-year-olds at 1 1/16 miles; Saturday's card moved to Tuesday features the $500,000 Grade II Ashland for 3-year-old fillies at 1 1/16 miles and the $400,000 Grade II Shakertown at 5 1/2 furlongs; Sunday has the $300,000 Palisades for 3-year-olds, also at 5 1/2 furlongs.

Advertisement

On the main track: Friday's $400,000 Lafayette for 3-year-olds at 7 furlongs goes to Monday; moved to Tuesday from Saturday are the Blue Grass, the $350,000 Grade III Commonwealth at 7 furlongs and the $650,000 Grade I Madison for fillies and mares at 7 furlongs.

Sunday features the $400,000 Grade II Beaumont with 3-year-old fillies going about 7 1/2 furlongs.

Aqueduct

Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Carter and $175,000 Grade III Distaff for fillies and mares are both at 7 furlongs on the dirt.

Santa Anita

Saturday's $100,000 Monrovia for fillies and mares is contested down the hillside turf course.

Around the world, around the clock

Australia

Speaking of nasty weather: Last Friday's Group 1 program at Rosehill Gardens was pushed back to Tuesday because of wet weather. Here's how that went: Treasurethe Moment won the Group 1 Vinery Stud Stakes by 1 1/4 lengths as the heavy favorite; Dubai Honor found room late and got up to score by 3/4 length in the Tancred Stakes.

Saturday at Randwick features three Group 1 events -- the Doncaster Mile, the T J Smith Stakes and the Inglis Sires Stakes for 2-year-olds.

Japan

Sunday's Group 1 Osaka Hai looks like an opportunity for some relative youngsters, including 4-year-old filly Stellenbosch and 4-year-old colt Sixpence. The race has, however, built a record for upsets in recent years.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

Veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City
Soccer // 44 minutes ago
Veteran midfielder Kevin De Bruyne to leave Manchester City
April 4 (UPI) -- Kevin De Bruyne will leave Manchester City at the end of the season, the veteran midfielder announced Friday.
Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought
MLB // 2 hours ago
Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought
April 4 (UPI) -- Terry Francona strongly believes that the Cincinnati Reds will "figure it out" after a 28-inning streak without a run and three-consecutive 1-0 losses.
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
NFL // 15 hours ago
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
April 3 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots traded quarterback Joe Milton to the Dallas Cowboys for a draft pick, the Patriots announced.
USA set to host 2031 Women's World Cup soccer
Soccer // 1 day ago
USA set to host 2031 Women's World Cup soccer
April 3 (UPI) -- The United States will host the 2031 Women's World Cup, as the lone bidder for the tournament, FIFA president Gianni Infantino said Thursday at the UEFA Congress in Belgrade.
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
MLB // 1 day ago
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
April 3 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani came to the plate in the ninth inning and pummeled the first pitch he saw, hammering the changeup to left center field to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a walk-off win over the Atlanta Braves.
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
MLB // 1 day ago
Boston Red Sox sign rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to $60M extension
April 2 (UPI) -- The Boston Red Sox signed rookie second baseman Kristian Campbell to an eight-year contract extension, the team announced Wednesday.
Team USA, Gotham defender Tierna Davidson tears ACL
Soccer // 1 day ago
Team USA, Gotham defender Tierna Davidson tears ACL
April 2 (UPI) -- United States Women's National Team and NJ/NY Gotham FC defender Tierna Davidson sustained a torn ACL in her left knee and will miss the rest of the NWSL season, Gotham FC announced Wednesday.
Tennis' Danielle Collins, who saved Miami dog, eyes donkey for growing farm
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tennis' Danielle Collins, who saved Miami dog, eyes donkey for growing farm
April 2 (UPI) -- American tennis player Danielle Collins, who saved a dog that was hit by a car outside the Miami Open, says she wants to buy a donkey to add to her growing fleet of farm animals, which includes seven chickens.
Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion
MLB // 2 days ago
Dodgers tie Babe Ruth's 1933 Yankees for best start for reigning champion
April 2 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers continued their hot opening to the 2025 campaign by improving to 7-0, tying the 1933 New York Yankees for the best start to a season for a reigning champion.
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
MLB // 2 days ago
All-Star pitcher Lance Lynn retires from MLB
April 1 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Lance Lynn, a two-time All-Star and World Series winner who spent the majority of his career with the St. Louis Cardinals, will retire after 13 seasons, he announced Tuesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
New England Patriots trade quarterback Joe Milton to Dallas Cowboys
Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought
Cincinnati Reds vow to 'figure it out' after 28-inning run drought
Tennis' Danielle Collins, who saved Miami dog, eyes donkey for growing farm
Tennis' Danielle Collins, who saved Miami dog, eyes donkey for growing farm
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
Shohei Ohtani homer leads Dodgers past Braves, secures record 8-0 start
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
NBA suspends 5 players for Detroit Pistons-Minnesota Timberwolves scuffle
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement