Johni Broome, Auburn dominate Michigan State to complete Final Four

1 of 5 | Auburn forward Johni Broome holds up the net after the Tigers defeated Michigan State in an Elite Eight game at the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta. Photo by Mike Zarrilli/UPI | License Photo

March 31 (UPI) -- Johni Broome poured in 25 points and overcame an arm injury to lead Auburn to a dominant win over Michigan State and secure a spot in the Final Four of the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament. Broome scored 17 points in the first half of the 70-64 victory Sunday in Atlanta. He made 10 of 13 shots and collected 14 rebounds for the Tigers (32-5). Advertisement

The Tigers' win sealed the fourth and final spot in the Final Four, which includes the three other No. 1 seeds -- the Florida Gators, Houston Cougars and Duke Blue Devils. Those teams will play Saturday in San Antonio.

"Words can't even describe it," Broome told reporters. "The fact that this team, which has been working so hard, this was part of our plans and our goals. To stand on top of the ladder in front of all the Auburn fans, still being there, traveling and witnessing it as well, looking down and seeing my teammates and the whole Auburn family.

"It just means the world to me to be able to deliver."

The Tigers outshot the No. 2 Spartans (30-7) 42.6% to 34.4%, They led by as many as 15 points. The Spartans held the lead for just 22 seconds.

Michigan State took their lone lead on a dunk from sophomore forward Coen Carr 4:50 into the Elite Eight meeting. Broome and the Tigers went then scored 17 consecutive points and never looked back.

The Tigers scored the next seven points, but never got closer than five points of the lead for the remainder of the night

Broome, who landed on his right arm and left the game midway through the second half, returned about five minutes later and made a 3-pointer to help preserve the Tigers advantage.

"We got to our spot," Tigers coach Bruce Pearl said. "We fought for our real estate. To only have two [first half] turnovers against a Michigan State defense is obviously really good. I just think our guys trusted us with the game plan."

Tigers freshman guard Tahaad Pettiford chipped in 10 points. Spartans junior forward Jaxon Kohler totaled 17 points and 11 reboundsss.

Earlier Sunday, the top-seeded Houston Cougars (34-4) beat the No. 2 Tennessee Volunteers (30-8) 69-50 to earn the third spot in the Final Four. They held a 42.4% to 28.8% shooting advantage and totaled 15 assists against just five turnovers.

Cougars guards L.J. Cryer and Emanuel Sharp scored 17 and 16 points, respectively. Volunteers guards Chaz Lanier and Jordan Gainey scored 17 points apiece.

The Tigers will face the Gators (34-4) in the first Final Four matchup at 6:09 p.m. EDT Saturday on CBS. The Cougars will take on the Blue Devils (35-3) at 8:49 p.m. Saturday on the same network.

The winners will meet for the national title April 7 in San Antonio. That game will tip off at 8:50 p.m. on CBS.