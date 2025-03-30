Advertisement
Sports News
March 30, 2025 / 11:20 PM / Updated March 30, 2025 at 11:47 PM

Miami Open: Jakub Mensik upsets Novak Djokovic for first tennis title

By Alex Butler
Jakub Mensik (R) of Czechia holds the champions trophy Sunday night while speaking with Novak Djokovic (L) of Serbia, after Mensik won the men’s singles final at the 2025 Miami Open tennis tournament at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Lakes, Fla. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
March 30 (UPI) -- Jakub Mensik used his length to shrink the court, erasing Novak Djokovic's ability to find winners in a shock upset for his first career tennis title Sunday at the Miami Open.

The No. 54 player in the world also denied Djokovic of his 100th career title and a record seventh Miami Open crown. Mensik, of the Czech Republic, fired 14 aces -- with many eclipsing 130 mph -- in the 7-6(4), 7-6(4) triumph.

"I think everyone knows you are the one I watched growing up," Mensik told Djokovic during the trophy presentation. "When I was young, I started to pay tennis because of you. There is no harder task for a tennis player than to beat you in the finals of a tournament."

Mensik topped Djokovic 29-22 in winners. The finalists converted one break point apiece in the 2-hour, 3-minute men's singles finale at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The match featured a record age gap -- of more than 18 years -- for an ATP Masters 1000 level tournament. The 19-year-old Mensik was impressive from start to finish against his 37-year-old idol.

A rain delay of nearly six hours pushed the match start time late into the night. Intense humidity and a wet court proved challenging for Djokovic, who slipped frequently and needed sawdust to dry his hands. The Serbian also battled an eye issue and used eye drops during stoppages.

"This is Jakub's moment," Djokovic said. "Unbelievable tournament, the first of many. It hurts me to admit it, but you were better. In the clutch moments, you delivered the goods."

Mensik unleashed aggression early, holding on his first two serves and breaking Djokovic for a 3-0 start. He mixed up his booming serve with a slower second offering the keep Djokovic off balance.

Djokovic held in the fourth and sixth games and broke Mensik in the seventh to tighten the set. He also held in the eighth game to tie the match.

Both players held over the next four games to force a tiebreak, with Mensik taking momentum into the final set.

Each player held serve over the next 12 games, leading to another tie break. Mensik jumped ahead 2-0 in the tiebreak, but Djokovic rallied. Mensik then jumped ahead 6-3 and went on to end the match when Djokovic failed to return his last simmering service.

Mensik earned a prize of more than $1.1 million for his victory. Djokovic took home nearly $600,000 for his runner-up finish.

"I'm pretty sure this one was just the first of many," Mensik said.

