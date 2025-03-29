Advertisement
Sports News
March 29, 2025 / 6:21 PM

Aryna Sabalenka slips past Jessica Pegula for Miami Open crown

By Alex Butler
Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus earned $1.1 million for her victory in the 2025 Miami Open women's singles final Saturday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 29 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka reached her hand out for raindrops under an uncertain sky before taking the court for the Miami Open final, but proved to be the source of another storm in a straight-sets victory over Jessica Pegula.

The top women's player in the world in the 7-5, 6-2 triumph Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. She earned a $1.1 million prize. Pegula, ranked No. 4, earned nearly $600,000.

"The rain stopped, but it felt like Miami was crying because I won this tournament," Sabalenka said of her win over the American.

The Belarusian did not drop a single set through her six Miami Open matches. She earned her WTA-leading 23rd win this season and won for the 12th time over her last 14 matches against Top 10 players.

Sabalenka forced her American foe to the outer edges of the court, preventing her from utilizing her quick return game. She broke Pegula's serve seven times, including for championship point.

She used her forehand for 24 of her 31 winners, dooming Pegula with her dashing deliveries. Pegula fired just 12 winners against 27 unforced errors.

"It's been a long couple weeks, but we had an amazing tournament," Pegula said. "Hopefully we can keep that going."

Sabalenka was uncharacteristically errant with her returns early on, as the players battled to control the tempo of the finale. Her powerful serves eventually pushed Pegula on her heels, keeping her off balance and clearing the way for many winners.

Sabalenka fought off two Pegula break point opportunities to win a gritty opening game. She swept Pegula in the next game, breaking her serve for a 2-0 lead.

Pegula broke Sabalenka in the third game and held in the fourth to tie the match. She broke Sabalenka for a second time in the fifth game for her first lead.

Sabalenka revved up her power in the sixth game, breaking Pegula for a second time. She then pulled back and unleashed a wicked forehand return winner to hold for a 4-3 advantage. Sabalenka broke Pegula once again in the eighth game to increase her edge, but the American broke back in the next game.

Pegula and Sabalenka held for the next two points of the first set. Sabalenka then claimed the set with another break point, as Pegula hit a return into the net.

Pegula and Sabalenka exchanged break points to start the second set. Sabalenka held in the third game and broke Pegula in the fourth to take control. She held again in the fifth game for a 4-1 advantage and never looked back.

Sabalenka unleashed a rare backhand on her final swat of the match, which Pegula hit wide to end her Miami Open run.

No. 5 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will take on No. 54 Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final at 3 p.m. EDT Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

