1 of 3 | Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (L) and Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts meet on the field after the Eagles defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in Super Bowl LIX in February. The Chiefs will be the subject of a new documentary series arriving on ESPN and Disney+. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be the subject of a new docuseries set to stream on Disney+. The series will span six episodes and give fans a look at how the team has evolved over the last 60 years, according to an official synopsis released Friday. Advertisement

Filming took place during the 2024 football season, and the series will include the team's AFC championship win and their Super Bowl LIX loss.

"Told through the lens of current-day players, coaches, and executive leaders, following them both on and off the field all season long, the series will also weave together tales of the team's long and celebrated history, its proud culture, as well as the Chiefs' deeply ingrained place in the Kansas City community and the wider sports landscape," the description continues.

The show will also air on ESPN, but a concrete release date has not yet been shared.

"From the brilliance of Patrick Mahomes to the leadership of Andy Reid and the passion of Chiefs Kingdom, this project will showcase the drama, intensity, and heart that make this team a global phenomenon," said ESPN executive Burke Magnus.