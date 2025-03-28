Novak Djokovic sweeps Grigor Dimitrov, storms into Miami Open final

1 of 4 | Novak Djokovic from Serbia celebrates after defeating Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria in the first men's semifinal match of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic gave Grigor Dimitrov a workout, sending him all over the court while forcing errant returns in a straight-sets victory Friday to reach his eighth Miami Open men's singles final. The 24-time Grand Slam champion -- who is tied with Andre Agassi for the most Miami Open titles (six) -- needed just 70 minutes to dispatch the Bulgarian. Advertisement

Djokovic, ranked No. 5 in the world, fired 10 winners and five unforced errors in the 6-2, 6-3 triumph at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. His No. 15 foe totaled 14 winners and 32 unforced errors.

"I managed to find good serves and held my nerves," Djokovic said.

Djokovic converted 4 of 6 break point opportunities. Dimitrov converted 1 of 2 break point chances. Djokovic leaned on his strong serve throughout the semifinal, firing five aces and logging a first-serve percentage of 87%, compared to Dimitrov's 54% clip.

"It was not easy conditions," Djokovic said. "It was very windy today and very difficult to control the ball. The wind was changing all the time."

Djokovic will face No. 4 Taylor Fritz of the United States or No. 54 Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final Sunday in Miami Gardens. The Serbian is 10-0 in career meetings with Fritz. He is 1-0 against Mensik.

"It is not everyday where you can come to a court where you say it's really home," Djokovic said. "It is very special, particularly because of the fact that I haven't played here for six years.

"I was looking forward to coming back to Miami, one of the best cities in the world and one of the most passionate sports and tennis crowds in the world."

Fritz and Mensik are to meet in the other men's semifinal at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami Gardens. The winner will meet Djokovic in the final at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will battle No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States in the women's singles final at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Miami Gardens.