Advertisement
Sports News
March 28, 2025 / 5:13 PM

Novak Djokovic sweeps Grigor Dimitrov, storms into Miami Open final

By Alex Butler
Share with X
Novak Djokovic from Serbia celebrates after defeating Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria in the first men's semifinal match of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI
1 of 4 | Novak Djokovic from Serbia celebrates after defeating Grigor Dimitrov from Bulgaria in the first men's semifinal match of the 2025 Miami Open on Friday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Gary I Rothstein/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 28 (UPI) -- Novak Djokovic gave Grigor Dimitrov a workout, sending him all over the court while forcing errant returns in a straight-sets victory Friday to reach his eighth Miami Open men's singles final.

The 24-time Grand Slam champion -- who is tied with Andre Agassi for the most Miami Open titles (six) -- needed just 70 minutes to dispatch the Bulgarian.

Advertisement

Djokovic, ranked No. 5 in the world, fired 10 winners and five unforced errors in the 6-2, 6-3 triumph at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. His No. 15 foe totaled 14 winners and 32 unforced errors.

"I managed to find good serves and held my nerves," Djokovic said.

Djokovic converted 4 of 6 break point opportunities. Dimitrov converted 1 of 2 break point chances. Djokovic leaned on his strong serve throughout the semifinal, firing five aces and logging a first-serve percentage of 87%, compared to Dimitrov's 54% clip.

"It was not easy conditions," Djokovic said. "It was very windy today and very difficult to control the ball. The wind was changing all the time."

Advertisement

Djokovic will face No. 4 Taylor Fritz of the United States or No. 54 Jakub Mensik of the Czech Republic in the men's singles final Sunday in Miami Gardens. The Serbian is 10-0 in career meetings with Fritz. He is 1-0 against Mensik.

"It is not everyday where you can come to a court where you say it's really home," Djokovic said. "It is very special, particularly because of the fact that I haven't played here for six years.

"I was looking forward to coming back to Miami, one of the best cities in the world and one of the most passionate sports and tennis crowds in the world."

Fritz and Mensik are to meet in the other men's semifinal at 7 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami Gardens. The winner will meet Djokovic in the final at 12:30 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will battle No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States in the women's singles final at 12:30 p.m. Saturday in Miami Gardens.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Colorado signs football coach Deion Sanders to $54M contract extension
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Colorado signs football coach Deion Sanders to $54M contract extension
March 28 (UPI) -- The Colorado Buffaloes signed football coach Deion Sanders to a five-year, $54 million contract extension, Sanders confirmed Friday.
Memphis Grizzlies fire coach Taylor Jenkins amid 44-29 season
NBA // 1 hour ago
Memphis Grizzlies fire coach Taylor Jenkins amid 44-29 season
March 28 (UPI) -- The Memphis Grizzlies, who are 44-29, but lost 12 of their last 20 games, fired coach Taylor Jenkins, the team announced Friday.
Kansas City Chiefs docuseries coming to ESPN, Disney+
Sports News // 2 hours ago
Kansas City Chiefs docuseries coming to ESPN, Disney+
March 28 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be the subject of an upcoming docuseries to arrive on Disney+ and ESPN.
Bayern Munich criticizes Canada for handling of Alphonso Davies injury, threatens lawsuit
Soccer // 6 hours ago
Bayern Munich criticizes Canada for handling of Alphonso Davies injury, threatens lawsuit
March 28 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich criticized Canada on Friday for its management of defender Alphonso Davies, who sustained a season-ending torn ACL while playing for the national team. The German soccer club also threatened legal action.
Florida, Arkansas derbies could be ripe for upsets
Sports News // 7 hours ago
Florida, Arkansas derbies could be ripe for upsets
March 28 (UPI) -- Saturday's $1.5 million Arkansas Derby and $1 million Florida Derby no doubt will send some 3-year-olds on to the Kentucky Derby but in a season filled with upsets, will those horses be Saturday's favorites.
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
NBA // 8 hours ago
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
March 28 (UPI) -- Josh Giddey took one dribble, leapt over half court and flicked his wrist, draining a 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun the Los Angeles Lakers and cap a chaotic victory for the Chicago Bulls.
College basketball: Alabama, Duke, Florida, Texas Tech advance to Elite Eight
Sports News // 9 hours ago
College basketball: Alabama, Duke, Florida, Texas Tech advance to Elite Eight
March 28 (UPI) -- Alabama dominated BYU, using a 113-88 triumph to advance to the Elite Eight for the second-consecutive season. Top-seeded Duke held off an Arizona rally, while Texas Tech and Florida also advanced with Sweet 16 wins.
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MLB // 20 hours ago
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
MIAMI, March 27 (UPI) -- Kyle Stowers clobbered a high fastball, ripping the pitch into right field to plate the first walk-off win of the 2025 MLB season while leading the Miami Marlins past the Pittsburgh Pirates on Thursday in Miami.
Aryna Sabalenka cruises by Jasmine Paolini to reach first Miami Open final
Sports News // 1 day ago
Aryna Sabalenka cruises by Jasmine Paolini to reach first Miami Open final
MIAMI, March 27 (UPI) -- Aryna Sabalenka swatted booming serves and consistently muscled returns out of Jasmine Paolini's reach in a straight-sets domination of the Italian on Thursday to reach her first Miami Open final.
UEFA investigating Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior for 'indecent conduct'
Soccer // 1 day ago
UEFA investigating Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior for 'indecent conduct'
March 27 (UPI) -- UEFA is investigating several Real Madrid players, including Kylian Mbappe and Vinicius Junior, for allegations of "indecent conduct" during the Champions League Round of 16, European soccer officials said Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, jabs Dolphins after Miami Open quarterfinal
Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, jabs Dolphins after Miami Open quarterfinal
Former NFL safety Matt Stevens dies at 51
Former NFL safety Matt Stevens dies at 51
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
Bulls' Josh Giddey hits 47-foot buzzer-beater to stun Lakers
Aryna Sabalenka cruises by Jasmine Paolini to reach first Miami Open final
Aryna Sabalenka cruises by Jasmine Paolini to reach first Miami Open final
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
Miami Marlins beat Pittsburgh Pirates in first walk-off win of 2025
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement