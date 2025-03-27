Jessica Pegula, daughter of Bills owners, jabs Dolphins after Miami Open quarterfinal

American Jessica Pegula reacts during her match against Emma Raducanu of the United Kingdom during their women's singles quarterfinals at the 2025 Miami Open on Wednesday at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

MIAMI, March 27 (UPI) -- Jessica Pegula, whose parents own the Buffalo Bills, delivered a subtle slight to the Miami Dolphins after a Miami Open quarterfinal win, telling fans the victory was special because it came at Hard Rock Stadium. Pegula edged No. 60 Emma Raducanu of Great Britain 6-4, 6(3)-7, 6-2 to climb into the semifinals Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. The American will meet No. 140 Alexandra Eala of the Philippines in a semifinal Thursday night at Hard Rock Stadium. Advertisement

"I love playing here," Pegula said in her on-court interview. "I love playing at home. I love getting wins in the Dolphins stadium, just saying. Sorry guys. I always play really well here. I really do."

The Bills are 4-1 in their last five games against the Dolphins are Hard Rock Stadium. They are 15-2 overall against the Dolphins since 2017.

Pegula, ranked No. 4, halted an unlikely run from Raducanu, who faced three Americans en route to the quarterfinal. She started that run with a second-round win over No. 10 Emma Navarro. She advanced through a walkover from No. 48 McCartney Kessler in the third round. Raducanu beat No. 17 Amanda Anisimova in straight sets in the Round of 16.

The 22-year-old, who dealt with a stalker about a month ago at a tournament in Dubai, will rise from No. 60 to No. 48 due to her impressive run in Miami Gardens.

Pegula, 31, could hold onto her rankings position or replace No. 3 Coco Gauff as the top-ranked American in tennis if she continues to win at the Miami Open. She advanced to the semifinals in two of her previous three appearances at the annual tennis tournament, but lost in both instances.

"It's my third semifinal, so I'm hoping the third time's the charm," Pegula said. "I want to make it to that final so bad, and I'll give it another shot tomorrow night."

Pegula hit 48 winners and logged 27 unforced errors in Wednesday's win. Raducanu totaled 30 winners and 18 unforced errors. Pegula fired six aces, compared to three from her foe. The American also converted 4 of 9 break point chances. Raducanu converted just 1 of 6 break point opportunities.

Pegula, who didn't win a single set in her previous two Miami Open semifinal appearances, is searching for the eighth singles title of her career and eying a first-place prize of $1.1 million. Her parents, Terry and Kim Pegula, earned their fortune through hydraulic fracturing -- fracking -- and natural gas drilling. They bought the Bills for $1.4 billion in 2014. They also own the NHL's Buffalo Sabres.

World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will meet No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the first women's semifinal of the Miami Open on Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. Pegula will take on Eala later Thursday night on the home field of the Dolphins. The women's final will take place Saturday at the same site.

No. 18 Arthur Fils of France will battle No. 54 Jacub Mensik of the Czech Republic in a men's quarterfinal at 1 p.m. EDT Thursday at Hard Rock Stadium. No. 5 Novak Djokovic of Serbia will battle No. 25 Sebastian Korda of the United States in the second men's quarterfinal of Thursday's slate.

No. 4 Taylor Fritz of the United States will face No. 30 Matteo Berrettini of Italy in the final men's singles quarterfinal.