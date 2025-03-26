Trending
March 26, 2025 / 3:29 PM

Alexandra Eala upsets Iga Swiatek, advances to Miami Open semifinal

By Alex Butler
Alexandra Eala of the Philippines hits a shot against Iga Swiatek of Poland during a women's singles quarterfinal at the Miami Open on Wednesday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 26 (UPI) -- Alexandra Eala expressed utter shock as she watched Iga Swiatek's final return go long, sealing an upset victory over the No. 2 women's tennis player in the world Friday in a Miami Open quarterfinal.

The 19-year-old needed just 69 minutes to dispatch her Polish foe at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. Eala, ranked No. 140, converted 8 of 10 break point opportunities in the 6-2, 7-5 victory.

"My coach told me to run, to go for every ball to take all the opportunities I can because a five-time Grand Slam champion is not going to give you the win," Eala said.

The win gave Eala her third victory over a former Grand Slam champion in six days, with previous triumphs over No. 5 Madison Keys of the United States and No. 25 Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia -- and secured a semifinal matchup with No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States or No. 60 Emma Raducanu of Great Britain. She will be the first player from the Philippines to reach a tour-level semifinal.

"I'm so happy and blessed to be able to compete with such a player on this stage," Eala said.

Swiatek broke Eala's opening serve to win the first game of the match. Eala responded by breaking all of Swiatek's serves in the first set. She held to win two of her final three service games.

Eala held again to start the second set. She then broke Swiatek's serve for a fifth-consecutive time.

But Swiatek rallied, breaking Eala twice to earn a 4-2 lead in the second set.

Eala held in the seventh game and broke Swiatek in the eighth to tie the set at 4-4. Swiatek broke Eala in the ninth game to regain the lead, but did not win another game.

Eala broke Swiatek in the 10th game and held in the 11th. She then broke Swiatek for a final time for match point, watching her last return cruise past the baseline.

Raducanu will take on Pegula in another women's quarterfinal Wednesday night in Miami Gardens. The winner of that match will meet Eala on Thursday one of two semifinals. No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will face No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy in the other semifinal.

Latest Headlines

LeBron James to feature Steve Nash on 'Mind the Game' podcast
NBA // 3 hours ago
March 26 (UPI) -- Former Brooklyn Nets coach and NBA legend Steve Nash will co-host the second season of the "Mind the Game" podcast with LeBron James, James announced Wednesday.
Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davies sustains season-ending ACL tear
Soccer // 5 hours ago
March 26 (UPI) -- Bayern Munich defender Alphonso Davis sustained an ACL tear in his right knee while playing for Canada and will be out for several months, the German Bundesliga soccer club announced Wednesday.
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
MLB // 7 hours ago
March 26 (UPI) -- Cam Smith broke down into tears as his family walked in the clubhouse to tell him he made the Houston Astros' opening day roster.
Xavier hires New Mexico's Richard Pitino as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 7 hours ago
March 26 (UPI) -- The Xavier Musketeers hired New Mexico's Richard Pitino as their next men's basketball coach, the school announced.
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard diagnosed with blood clot, out indefinitely
NBA // 8 hours ago
March 26 (UPI) -- Milwaukee Bucks All-Star guard Damian Lillard sustained a blood clot inside his right calf and is out indefinitely, the team announced.
Feds investigating Oregon school, activities association for possible Title IX violations
Sports News // 22 hours ago
March 25 (UPI) -- A male competing against females and using a girls locker room while girls were changing clothing spurred a Department of Education investigation of possible Title IX violations in Oregon.
Ex-UFC fighter Cain Velasquez gets 5 years for attempted murder in vigilante shooting
Sports News // 1 day ago
March 25 (UPI) -- Former UFC champ Cain Velasquez on Monday was sentenced to five years in prison, to include time served, stemming from a 2022 vigilante shooting in California.
Sepp Blatter, ex-FIFA boss, and Michel Platini cleared for 2nd time in corruption case
Sports News // 1 day ago
March 25 (UPI) -- Ex-FIFA president Sepp Blatter and a colleague were acquitted for a second time on nearly 15 year old allegations of fraud at the European football's governing body.
March Madness: Emotional Geno Auriemma: Paige Bueckers rewarded for hard work
Sports News // 1 day ago
March 25 (UPI) -- Longtime UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma had tears in his eyes as he heaped praise on Paige Bueckers after the star guard poured in 34 points in an NCAA tournament win over South Dakota State.
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA // 1 day ago
March 25 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum sprained his left ankle during a win over the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.
Trending Stories

March Madness: Emotional Geno Auriemma: Paige Bueckers rewarded for hard work
Feds investigating Oregon school, activities association for possible Title IX violations
Milwaukee Bucks' Damian Lillard diagnosed with blood clot, out indefinitely
Cam Smith's family join Houston Astros for emotional opening day roster announcement
Xavier hires New Mexico's Richard Pitino as men's basketball coach
