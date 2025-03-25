Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 25, 2025 / 8:01 AM

College basketball: USC's JuJu Watkins sustains season-ending injury at NCAA tournament

By Alex Butler

March 25 (UPI) -- USC's JuJu Watkins sustained a knee injury during the Trojans' blowout victory over Mississippi State and will miss the remainder of the 2025 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament, the school announced.

Watkins sustained the right knee injury while on a breakaway with less than five minutes remaining in the 96-59 second-round triumph Monday at the Galen Center in Los Angeles.

Advertisement

"JuJu Watkins sustained a season-ending injury in the NCAA second round on Monday night," the Trojans said. "She will undergo surgery and then begin rehabilitation shortly thereafter."

The Trojans led 13-2 when senior forward Kiki Iriafen blocked senior guard/forward Eniya Russell. Iriafen then tossed the ball up to Watkins, who dashed up the right flank. Watkins took several dribbles, crossed half court and collapsed to the ground. She held onto her knee and remained on the floor.

Related

Trojans players surrounded Watkins before she was helped off the floor and evaluated by the staff at Keck Hospital.

Watkins, 19, went 0 for 2 with three made free throws in the victory. She also chipped in two assists and a rebound. Iriafen scored a game-high 36 points for the Trojans.

Advertisement

"I am feeling a lot of emotions, obviously, but the biggest one is pride," Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb told reporters. "What a performance by this group. When you throw a bunch of talented people on a team, it doesn't become a team until you work through some things. I always thought throughout the year that if we had something to work on would be if things didn't go right, right away, we sometimes stressed out. How about this? Something didn't go right for us.

"You never want anyone to go down, especially someone like JuJu, who we all lean on in so many ways. But this team rallied. They rallied for her. They rallied for each other. Our fans had our back. I'm just really proud. I think we showed what kind of team we are."

Watkins scored 23.9 points per game -- the second-most in the nation -- over 33 starts this season. The two-time All-American joined UConn's Paige Bueckers, Notre Dame's Hannah Hidalgo and 12 others earlier this month on the Top-15 national ballot for the Wooden Award, which is handed out annually to the best player in college basketball.

Advertisement

The top-seeded Trojans (30-3) will face No. 5 Kansas State (29-7) in the Sweet 16 at 8 p.m. EDT Saturday in Spokane, Wash.

Latest Headlines

UNLV agrees to hire Josh Pastner as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 8 minutes ago
UNLV agrees to hire Josh Pastner as men's basketball coach
March 25 (UPI) -- Josh Pastner agreed to become head coach of the UNLV Rebels men's basketball team.
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
Sports News // 16 hours ago
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 24 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leaned on her vicious serve and fierce forehand returns to dominate Danielle Collins, sending the defending champion home Monday from the 2025 Miami Open.
Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game
March 24 (UPI) -- Former Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal was "under close observation" Monday after the 36-year-old suffered cardiac arrest.
Minnesota to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Minnesota to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as men's basketball coach
March 24 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as their new men's basketball coach.
Texas agrees to hire Xavier's Sean Miller as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 18 hours ago
Texas agrees to hire Xavier's Sean Miller as men's basketball coach
March 24 (UPI) -- The Texas Longhorns reached an agreement to hire Xavier's Sean Miller as their new basketball coach, replacing Rodney Terry.
Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach
March 24 (UPI) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes hired former Drake coach Ben McCollum as their new men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday.
Tennessee Titans agree to sign ex-New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye
NFL // 22 hours ago
Tennessee Titans agree to sign ex-New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye
March 24 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, agent Glenn Schwartzman told UPI on Monday. Slye's agreement with the Titans is for one year.
Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy
March 24 (UPI) -- "Love is in the air" between Tiger Woods and new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., the golfer wrote on social media.
Weekend winners Tiztastic, Final Gambit join list of Kentucky Derby contenders
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Weekend winners Tiztastic, Final Gambit join list of Kentucky Derby contenders
March 25 (UPI) -- Tiztastic won the Louisiana Derby and Final Gambit won the Jeff Ruby Steaks, and now both are qualified to start in the Kentucky Derby.
Mexico beats Panama for Nations League soccer title; U.S. men place fourth
Soccer // 23 hours ago
Mexico beats Panama for Nations League soccer title; U.S. men place fourth
March 24 (UPI) -- Raul Jimenez scored twice, including on a stoppage-time penalty kick, to lead Mexico past Panama for its first Concacaf Nations League title.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game
Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game
Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy
Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach
Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach
Michigan State Spartans, coach Tom Izzo earn 16th trip to Sweet 16
Michigan State Spartans, coach Tom Izzo earn 16th trip to Sweet 16
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement