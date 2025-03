Georgia Tech coach Josh Pastner led the Yellow Jackets to a 109-114 record over seven seasons. Screenshot from Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets/YouTube

March 25 (UPI) -- Josh Pastner agreed to become head coach of the UNLV Rebels men's basketball team. Sources told ESPN, CBS Sports and the Field of 68 about the agreement Monday night. Georgia Tech fired Pastner last March. Pastner, 47, led the Yellow Jackets to a 109-114 record over seven seasons. Advertisement

The 2016-17 ACC Coach of the Year and 2012-13 Conference USA Coach of the Year coached at Memphis from 2009-10 through 2015-16. He led the Tigers to a 167-73 record.

Pastner owns an overall record of 276-187. He led five different teams to the NCAA tournament.

The Rebels fired former coach Kevin Kruger earlier this month. Kruger led the Rebels to a 76-55 record over the last four seasons, including an 18-15 mark in 2024-25.

They last made the NCAA tournament in 2013 under former coach Dave Rice.