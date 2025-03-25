Trending
March 25, 2025 / 6:28 PM

Feds investigating Oregon school, activities association for possible Title IX violations

By Mike Heuer
President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon show an executive order to downsize the Department of Education on Thursday and equally support Title IX protections for women's sports. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Donald Trump and Education Secretary Linda McMahon show an executive order to downsize the Department of Education on Thursday and equally support Title IX protections for women's sports. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

March 25 (UPI) -- A male competing against females and using a girls locker room while girls were changing clothing spurred a Department of Education investigation of possible Title IX violations in Oregon.

The U.S. Department of Education's Office for Civil Rights on Tuesday notified Portland (Ore.) Public Schools Superintendent Kimberlee Armstrong that the school district is being investigated for possible Title IX violations.

"We will not allow the Portland Public Schools District or any other educational entity that receives federal funds to trample on the anti-discrimination protections that women and girls are guaranteed under law," Acting Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Craig Trainor said Tuesday in a news release.

"President [Donald] Trump and [Education] Secretary [Linda] McMahon have been steadfast in their commitment to protect the rights of women and girls," Trainor said. "OCR will use every lawful means to ensure that no female athlete is denied equal athletic opportunities or robbed of her rightful accolades."

The Education Department announced the investigation after receiving at least one complaint regarding potential Title IX violations when a male athlete competed in a girls' interscholastic track and field competition used the girl's locker room while girls were changing on Wednesday.

The DOE also notified officials with the Oregon School Activities Association of a Title IX investigation against the state's organization that is in charge of athletics and other activities.

Male athlete dominated girls' track events

The investigation arises from a male competing against females during a track competition on Wednesday and allowing that person to use the girls' locker room while girls were inside and changing.

The unnamed male athlete has competed in girls' track and field events for Leodis V. McDaniel High School in Portland over the past two years.

A male athlete last year won Portland Interscholastic League Championship titles in the 200- and 400-meter dashes and this year was allowed to compete in the Portland Interscholastic League girls' track and field events.

The male athlete won the 200- and 400-meter dashes and beat the closest female competitor by 7 seconds while setting records in the 400-meter-dash event, according to the Education Department.

The Title IX investigation also examines the OSAA's "gender identity participation" policy that runs counter to federal Title IX protections for female athletes in grade schools and colleges.

The OSAA's gender identity participation policy allows athletes to compete based on gender identity instead of biological sex despite a recent federal court ruling to the contrary and President Donald Trump's executive order banning athletics participation based on gender identity.

Federal judge affirms Title IX protections for females

U.S. District Court of Eastern Kentucky Judge Danny Reeves in January ruled Title IX protects female athletes against biological males competing against them or using locations designated for girls and women due to gender identity.

Reeves said the Biden administration erred when it included gender identity as a form of "sexual harassment" regarding Title IX protections for students and athletes.

Reeves said Title IX since its inception always has determined "on the basis of sex" means the sex a person was born and not gender identity.

Title IX protects women against males who identify as females competing in sporting events or using women's or girls' bathrooms, locker rooms or anything of the kind," Reeves ruled.

Federal district court rulings do not have national impact, but they serve as precedence in future federal court cases unless overturned on appeal.

Portland School District director of media relations Valerie Feder and OSAA director of media communications Nate Lowery did not return calls seeking comment.

