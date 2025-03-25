Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 25, 2025 / 11:16 AM

March Madness: Emotional Geno Auriemma: Paige Bueckers rewarded for hard work

By Alex Butler
UConn guard Paige Bueckers leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Photo by UConn Athletics
UConn guard Paige Bueckers leads the nation in assist-to-turnover ratio. Photo by UConn Athletics

March 25 (UPI) -- Longtime UConn women's basketball coach Geno Auriemma had tears in his eyes as he heaped praise on Paige Bueckers after his star guard poured in 34 points in an NCAA tournament win over South Dakota State.

Bueckers made 14 of 21 shots to tie her career-high point total in the 91-57 second-round blowout Monday in Storrs, Conn. The second-seeded Huskies outshot the No. 10 Jackrabbits 57.6% to 41.2%. The game served as Bueckers' last on the UConn campus.

Advertisement

"It's been a dream to play here," Bueckers said. "A dream to where this uniform, a dream to wear this uniform. ... You just take every chance you have and never take it for granted."

The three-time All-American and former National Player of the Year is the projected No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft. Bueckers averaged a team-high 19.2 points and conference-best 4.8 assists per game through her first 34 starts this season. Her 3.81 assist-to-turnover ratio leads the nation.

Advertisement

"Everything that you all have said about her, that everybody's written about her, it's all true," Auriemma said. "Every part of it. I wouldn't be able to sit here and add anything to that. Her game and what she does speaks for itself and it's a testament to her, to her work, to her love of basketball, love of being in the gym.

"She's being rewarded and that in itself is just fulfilling. It is for me, and I hope it is for her."

Bueckers, the top high school recruit in the class of 2020, was an immediate star for the Huskies. She averaged 20 points and 5.8 assists per game, while shooting 46.4% from 3-point range over 29 starts as a freshman in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Huskies went 28-2 that season en route to a Final Four appearance, earning multiple National Player of the Year Awards.

Adversity struck during her second season. Bueckers underwent off-season surgery on her right ankle. She later sustained a knee injury and was limited to 17 games as a sophomore. Bueckers eventually returned later that season and helped the Huskies reach the national title game, losing to South Carolina.

Injuries again impacted Bueckers in 2022, when she sustained a torn ACL and missed the season. She was cleared to return for the 2023 season, and averaged a career-high 21.9 points per game over 39 starts, helping the Huskies reach another Final Four.

Advertisement

Bueckers' teammates appeared to be in awe of the decorated guard as she dominated the Jackrabbits in their second-round victory. She was scoreless through the first seven minutes of the first quarter, but netted a dozen of the Huskies' final 13 points in the frame. She scored 11 more points in the third quarter.

"It's incredible to watch, but you almost feel sorry for the other team because you know when Paige is locked in, there's nothing you can do to stop her," Huskies senior guard Azzi Fudd said.

"It doesn't matter what shots she takes. The ball is going to go in. ... We have all the trust in the world in her so just got to sit back and enjoy the Paige show."

Bueckers and the Huskies will take on No. 3 Oklahoma in the Sweet 16 at 5:30 p.m. EDT Saturday in Spokane. The game will air on ESPN.

The winner of the Huskies-Sooners matchup will face No. 1 USC or No. 5 Kansas State in the Elite Eight.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
NBA // 2 hours ago
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
March 25 (UPI) -- Boston Celtics star forward Jayson Tatum sprained his left ankle during a win over the Sacramento Kings, the team announced.
UNLV agrees to hire Josh Pastner as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 3 hours ago
UNLV agrees to hire Josh Pastner as men's basketball coach
March 25 (UPI) -- Josh Pastner agreed to become head coach of the UNLV Rebels men's basketball team.
College basketball: USC's JuJu Watkins sustains season-ending injury at NCAA tournament
Sports News // 3 hours ago
College basketball: USC's JuJu Watkins sustains season-ending injury at NCAA tournament
March 25 (UPI) -- USC's JuJu Watkins sustained a knee injury during the Trojans' blowout victory over Mississippi State and will miss the remainder of the 2025 NCAA Division I women's basketball tournament, the school announced.
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
Sports News // 19 hours ago
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 24 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leaned on her vicious serve and fierce forehand returns to dominate Danielle Collins, sending the defending champion home Monday from the 2025 Miami Open.
Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game
March 24 (UPI) -- Former Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal was "under close observation" Monday after the 36-year-old suffered cardiac arrest.
Minnesota to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Minnesota to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as men's basketball coach
March 24 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as their new men's basketball coach.
Texas agrees to hire Xavier's Sean Miller as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Texas agrees to hire Xavier's Sean Miller as men's basketball coach
March 24 (UPI) -- The Texas Longhorns reached an agreement to hire Xavier's Sean Miller as their new basketball coach, replacing Rodney Terry.
Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach
Sports News // 1 day ago
Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach
March 24 (UPI) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes hired former Drake coach Ben McCollum as their new men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday.
Tennessee Titans agree to sign ex-New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye
NFL // 1 day ago
Tennessee Titans agree to sign ex-New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye
March 24 (UPI) -- Former New England Patriots kicker Joey Slye agreed to sign with the Tennessee Titans, agent Glenn Schwartzman told UPI on Monday. Slye's agreement with the Titans is for one year.
Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy
Sports News // 1 day ago
Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy
March 24 (UPI) -- "Love is in the air" between Tiger Woods and new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., the golfer wrote on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game
Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game
Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy
Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum sprains ankle vs. Sacramento Kings
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal
Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach
Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement