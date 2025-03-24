Trending
March 24, 2025 / 10:05 AM

Tiger Woods confirms relationship with new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, requests privacy

By Alex Butler
Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods confirmed their relationship Sunday on social media. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
1 of 5 | Vanessa Trump and Tiger Woods confirmed their relationship Sunday on social media. File Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

March 24 (UPI) -- "Love is in the air" between Tiger Woods and new girlfriend Vanessa Trump, the ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr., the golfer wrote on social media.

Woods confirmed the previously rumored relationship Sunday on Instagram and X.

"Love is in the air and life is better with you by my side," Woods wrote on the social media platforms. "We look forward to our journey through life together.

"At this time we would appreciate privacy for all those close to our hearts."

Woods, 49, went public with several other girlfriends since his 2010 divorce from ex-wife Elin Nordegren, the mother of son Charlie and daughter Sam.

Trump, 47, divorced ex-husband Donald Trump Jr. in 2018. They share five children, including daughter Kai, a 17-year-old golfer. She committed to play at the University of Miami.

Woods announced March 11 that he underwent surgery to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon. He did not disclose a timeline for a potential return to play.

Woods, who also missed time this year because of the death of his mother, Kultida, will not play in The Masters Tournament and could miss the other major championships this season. The Masters will be held from April 10 to 13 in Augusta, Ga.

