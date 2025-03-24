Trending
March 24, 2025 / 1:56 PM

Texas agrees to hire Xavier's Sean Miller as men's basketball coach

By Alex Butler

March 24 (UPI) -- The Texas Longhorns reached an agreement to hire Xavier's Sean Miller as their new basketball coach, replacing Rodney Terry.

Sources told ESPN, The Athletic and the Austin American-Statesman about the agreement Monday.

Miller, 56, led the Musketeers to a 22-12 record this season, including a win over the Longhorns in a First Four matchup between the No. 11 seeds on Wednesday in Dayton, Ohio.

The Musketeers' season ended with an 86-73 loss to the No. 6 Illinois Fighting Illini in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Friday in Milwaukee.

Miller led the Musketeers to a 65-40 mark over the last three seasons. He led the Arizona Wildcats to a 302-109 record from 2009-10 through 2020-21. Miller went 120-47 during his initial stint with the Musketeers from 2004-05 through 2008-09.

He owns a 487-196 overall record. Miller's teams earned 13 trips to the NCAA tournament over his 20 years as a coach, including 2019-20, when the tournament was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Longhorns, who went 19-16 this season, fired coach Rodney Terry on Sunday. Terry led the Longhorns to a 62-37 record over the last three seasons.

