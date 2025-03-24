Trending
March 24, 2025 / 1:57 PM

Minnesota to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as men's basketball coach

By Alex Butler

March 24 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Golden Gophers are expected to hire Colorado State's Niko Medved as their new men's basketball coach.

Sources told CBS Sports, ESPN and The Athletic about the pact Monday.

Medved led the 12th-seeded Colorado State Rams to an upset of the No. 5 Memphis Tigers in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament Friday in Seattle. Their season ended with a 72-71 buzzer-beater loss to the No. 4 Maryland Terrapins in the second round

He led the Rams to a 143-85 record over the last seven seasons, including their 26-10 campaign in 2024-25.

Medved, 51, previously coached at Drake and Furman. He owns a 222-173 overall record.

The Gophers fired former coach Ben Johnson on March 13. Johnson led the Gophers to a 57-71 mark over four seasons. They were 15-17 in 2024-25.

