March 24, 2025 / 11:36 AM

Iowa hires Drake's Ben McCollum as men's basketball coach

By Alex Butler

March 24 (UPI) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes hired former Drake coach Ben McCollum as their new men's basketball coach, the school announced Monday.

McCollum, 43, led the Bulldogs to a 31-4 record this season. Their campaign included a win over Missouri in the first round of the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Texas Tech ended the Bulldogs' season with a 77-64 win in the second round Saturday in Wichita, Kan.

McCollum coached at Northwest Missouri State from 2009 to 2024. The Iowa City native led the Bearcats to four NCAA Division II titles.

"Returning to Iowa City as the head coach of the Hawkeyes is a dream come true for me and my family," McCollum said in a news release. "The passion of Hawkeye fans is unmatched, and I am incredibly excited to get started on this new journey together."

The Hawkeyes fired longtime coach Fran McCaffery earlier this month. McCaffery led the Hawkeyes to a 297-207 record over 15 seasons. He took the Hawkeyes to the NCAA tournament seven times. The Hawkeyes went 17-16 this season, failing to reach the tournament for the second-consecutive year.

"We are excited to welcome coach McCollum and his family back to Iowa City," Hawkeyes athletic director Beth Goetz said.

"Ben has a track record of success both on and off the court. His talent for developing student-athletes and fostering a strong team culture has been evident throughout his career.

"I am confident that Hawkeye fans will enthusiastically support the McCollum family as we embark on the next chapter of Iowa men's basketball."

