Ex-Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan, 36, suffers cardiac arrest during game

March 24 (UPI) -- Former Bangladeshi cricket team captain Tamim Iqbal Khan was "under close observation" Monday after the 36-year-old suffered cardiac arrest. "Tamim Iqbal Khan suffered a cardiac arrest this morning at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan (BKSP)," read a statement in part by the Bangladesh Cricket Board, adding he received "immediate emergency medical treatment" and underwent a "successful angiogram procedure to address a blockage in one of the arteries of his heart." Advertisement

Iqbal Khan, who went on to represent his native Bangladesh nearly 400 times from 2007 until 2023, was playing for Mohammedan Sporting Club in Dhaka at a domestic T20 game.

He reported complaints of chest pains after jumping on the field in the Dhaka Premier League fixture against Shinepukur.

"He is currently under close observation at the hospital's coronary care unit," the cricket board statement continued.

Plans to transport Iqbal via helicopter were scrubbed when his condition began to deteriorate as doctors opted for a closer medical facility at the KPJ Specialized Hospital.

"In the first blood test, there was a problem," according to BCB chief physician Debashish Chowdhury.

"He said he was feeling uncomfortable and wanted to go back to Dhaka. An ambulance was called in and when he was returning to the field from the hospital, he felt a pain in his chest again," Chowdhury added. "He was then brought to the hospital for the second time and it seemed he had a massive heart attack. Now he is under observation at Fazilatunnesa Hospital."

The BCB chief said the outpouring of concern for him reflects "how much he is loved and appreciated by the nation."

"We are very thankful to all the medics and specialists for their swift actions in this critical situation," stated BCB president Faruque Ahmed.