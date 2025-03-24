Miami Open: Aryna Sabalenka ousts defending champion Danielle Collins, reaches quarterfinal

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus hits a return to Danielle Collins of the United States during their Round of 16 match at the 2025 Miami Open on Monday in Miami Gardens, Fla. Photo by Cristobal Herrera-Ulashkevich/EPA-EFE

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 24 (UPI) -- World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka leaned on her vicious serve and fierce forehand returns to dominate Danielle Collins, sending the defending champion home Monday from the 2025 Miami Open. The Belarusian registered seven aces in the 6-4, 6-4 victory inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. She also improved to 7-0 against Collins en route to the Miami Open quarterfinals. Advertisement

"I think I served pretty well, and until the end of the second set, I was returning it pretty well and put so much pressure on her," Sabalenka said.

"It's always intense matches against Danielle."

Sabalenka totaled 23 winners and just 12 unforced errors in the 78-minute match. Collins totaled 17 winners and 30 errors.

Sabalenka earned her first of three break of Collins during her second serve and jumped ahead 3-1 in the first set. Collins broke Sabalenka's serve in the sixth game to tie the match, but lost serve again in the next game to fall behind.

The world No. 1 captured the set by holding her final two serves. She broke Collins for a third time to start the second set and jumped ahead 3-1 once more.

Advertisement

This time, Collins was unable to rally. Sabalenka gained match point with a powerful forehand to the left corner, well out of the American's reach.

Sabalenka will face No. 9 Zheng Qinwen of China for a spot in the semifinals. Zheng advanced with a straight-sets win over No. 40 Ashlyn Krueger of the United States in her Round of 16 match.

Sabalenka is 5-0 in career meetings with Zheng.

Earlier Monday, No. 7 Jasmine Paolini of Italy beat No. 61 Naomi Osaka of Japan 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 to reach the quarterfinals. Paolini will meet No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States or No. 34 Magda Linette of Poland in the quarterfinals. The winner of that match will face Zheng or Sabalenka in the semifinals.

No. 4 Taylor Fritz, the highest-ranked American men's player, advanced Monday with a 7-5, 6-3 Round of 32 win over No. 28 Denis Shapovalov of Canada.

Fritz will battle No. 89 Adam Walton of Australia in the round of 16. Walton beat No. 182 Coleman Wong of Hong Kong in his Round of 32 match.

No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany beat No. 37 Jordan Thompson of Australia 7-5, 6-4 in another Round of 32 match. He will face No. 18 Arthur Fils of France or No. 17 Frances Tiafoe of the United States in the quarterfinals.

Advertisement

No. 21 Tomas Machac of the Czech Republic also advanced with a straight-sets win over No. 114 Reilly Opelka of the United States.

Zverev, No. 5 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 6 Casper Ruud of Norway will be among the top men's players in action Tuesday in Miami Gardens. Paolini, will be among those in action on the women's circuit.