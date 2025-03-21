Louisiana Derby ,Jeff Ruby Steaks start crunch time for Kentucky Derby hopefuls

1 of 3 | Sierra Leone, shown winning the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic, makes his 4-year-old debut in Saturday's $500,000 New Orleans Classic at Fair Grounds. Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipsesportswire, courtesy of Breeders' Cup

March 21 (UPI) -- It's crunch time on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, with two of the big "semifinal" races set this weekend in New Orleans and in Northern Kentucky and plenty of room left latecomers to earn their way into the Churchill Downs starting gate. On the international scene, Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill Gardens in Australia includes the world's richest race for 2-year-olds and four other classy Group 1 events. And Sunday is Hong Kong Derby Day at Sha Tin Racecourse. Advertisement

The Road to the Roses

Saturday's $1 million Grade II Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds lost its prospective star when Magnitude was ruled off the Triple Crown trail with an ankle chip just days after winning the local prep, the Grade II Risen Star -- by 9 3/4 lengths.

Then it gained one back last weekend when trainer Brad Cox scratched John Hancock from the Battaglia Memorial at Turfway Park in favor of the Fair Grounds race.

John Hancock, a Constitution colt, is undefeated, but makes just his third start in the Louisiana Derby. He was last seen winning a race-long tussle with Owen Almighty in the Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 8.

Listed as the 7-2 morning-line favorite, John Hancock's opposition Saturday includes the second- through fourth-place finishers from the Risen Star -- Chunk of Gold, Built and Vassimo.

The rest of the field appears to need some improvement to compete. The first five finishers get 100, 50, 25, 15 and 10 points on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" leaderboard. Historically, 50 points has been sufficient for a spot in the Churchill Downs starting gate on the first Saturday in May.

The first five in Saturday's $777,000 Grade III Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park get the same points, meaning the race likely to propel some long shots into the Kentucky Derby field.

Long shots for the Derby? Actually, there's no shortage of long shots in this race, or of horses seeking redemption after disappointing efforts last time out. The field also includes the first three finishers from the Battaglia Memorial, run over the local all-weather course. The race, by the way, is sponsored by the Jeff Ruby steakhouse chain -- thus the "Steaks" name.

Also on tap for the 3-year-olds this weekend are Saturday's $250,000 Rushaway on the Turfway Park all-weather and Saturday's $100,000 Private Terms at Laurel Park.

The Road to the Oaks

Good Cheer certainly looks like a sure thing among nine set for Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Fair Grounds Oaks. The Medaglia d'Oro filly, a Godolphin homebred, is undefeated after five starts and won the local Group 2 Rachel Alexandra by 6 1/4 lengths in her last start.

The Brad Cox trainee hasn't really been tested yet. If she's not at her best, it still would take significant improvement by any of the other eight to take advantage.

Also on tap are Saturday's $300,000 Bourbonette Oaks on the Turfway Park all-weather and Saturday's $100,000 Beyond the Wire at Laurel Park.

Classic

Breeders' Cup Classic winner Sierra Leone makes his first start of the year in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II New Orleans Classic. He's the 7-5 favorite on the morning line, but with a wrinkle: He gets the anti-bleeding medication Lasix for the first time for this race.

He also returns from a foot abscess that saved him from running into Forever Young and Romantic Warrior in the $20 million Saudi Cup. If everyone runs to his best previous standard, Sierra Leone has the edge.

Kinetic, Tarantino and Maycock's Bay top the morning line for Saturday's $500,000 Grade III Essex at Oaklawn Park. There's a good deal of cross-entering between this race and the New Orleans Classic, so check the late scratches to see who's running where.

Verstappen is a narrow favorite in an overflow field for Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Twin Spires Kentucky Cup Classic on the Turfway Park all-weather.

Distaff

Saturday's $250,000 Latonia on the Turfway Park all-weather drew a few nice ones, including Dreaming of Mo, Austere and French import Long Ago, who could be ready to blossom for trainer Brendan Walsh at age 5.

Sprint

Peter Miller ships Kale's Angel from California for Saturday's $250,000 Animal Kingdom for 3-year-olds on the Turfway Park all-weather. The Complexity colt made his last three starts at Oaklawn Park, culminating in a win in the Renaissance Stakes.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Accelerating and Kimchi Cat top the morning line for Saturday's $175,000 Purple Martin for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Park.

Turf

Spirit of St. Louis, fresh off a win in the Grade I Pegasus World Cup Turf, is the morning-line pick in a full field set for Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Muniz Memorial Classic at Fair Grounds.

Gold Phoenix, last seen finishing fourth and best of the Americans in the Breeders' Cup Turf, is the morning-line favorite in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III San Luis Rey at Santa Anita, slightly preferred over stablemate Easter.

Filly & Mare Turf

Fun With Flags is the key to Saturday's $150,000 Tom Benson Memorial at Fair Grounds. If she runs to last year's form in France, she will be hard to beat. If not, the race is a toss-up.

Sunday's $100,000 China Doll drew five promising, but lightly raced, 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita to try 1 mile on the lawn. Will Then returns from a break after winning the Grade III Jimmy Durante at Del Mar. Casalu has won two listed stakes in her last two starts.

Turf Sprint

No Evidence and Gabaldon, the favorites, drew the outside gates among seven 3-year-olds set for Saturday's $115,000 Texas Glitter at Gulfstream Park. Ten 3-year-old fillies signed on for Sunday's $115,000 Melody of Colors at Gulfstream.

Around the world, around the clock

Australia

The Sydney Autumn Carnival hits its best stride Saturday with five Group 1 events at Rosehill Gardens.

The extravaganza's center ring is the AUS$5 million TAB Golden Slipper, billed as the world's richest race for 2-year-olds.

Tempted, a Godolphin homebred Street Boss filly, and Wodeton, a Wootton Bassett colt part-owned by Coolmore, get a lot of early support. Skyhook and Devil Night also figure in the 1,200-meter sprint. The other four Group 1 races are run from 1,100 meters out to 2,000.

Hong Kong

Rubylot, My Wish and Johannes Brahms, the first three past the judge in the 1 1/8-miles Hong Kong Classic Cup, all return to try their luck at an additional furlong in Sunday's BMW Hong Kong Derby. My Wish won the first leg of the Derby series, the Hong Kong Classic Mile, with Rubylot sixth and Johannes Brahms last of 14.

