Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 21, 2025 / 10:42 AM

Louisiana Derby ,Jeff Ruby Steaks start crunch time for Kentucky Derby hopefuls

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Sierra Leone, shown winning the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic, makes his 4-year-old debut in Saturday's $500,000 New Orleans Classic at Fair Grounds. Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipsesportswire, courtesy of Breeders' Cup
1 of 3 | Sierra Leone, shown winning the 2024 Breeders' Cup Classic, makes his 4-year-old debut in Saturday's $500,000 New Orleans Classic at Fair Grounds. Photo by Alex Evers/Eclipsesportswire, courtesy of Breeders' Cup

March 21 (UPI) -- It's crunch time on the Road to the Kentucky Derby, with two of the big "semifinal" races set this weekend in New Orleans and in Northern Kentucky and plenty of room left latecomers to earn their way into the Churchill Downs starting gate.

On the international scene, Golden Slipper Day at Rosehill Gardens in Australia includes the world's richest race for 2-year-olds and four other classy Group 1 events. And Sunday is Hong Kong Derby Day at Sha Tin Racecourse.

Advertisement

Let's get our derby on and get to it.

The Road to the Roses

Saturday's $1 million Grade II Louisiana Derby at Fair Grounds lost its prospective star when Magnitude was ruled off the Triple Crown trail with an ankle chip just days after winning the local prep, the Grade II Risen Star -- by 9 3/4 lengths.

Advertisement

Then it gained one back last weekend when trainer Brad Cox scratched John Hancock from the Battaglia Memorial at Turfway Park in favor of the Fair Grounds race.

John Hancock, a Constitution colt, is undefeated, but makes just his third start in the Louisiana Derby. He was last seen winning a race-long tussle with Owen Almighty in the Sam F. Davis at Tampa Bay Downs on Feb. 8.

Listed as the 7-2 morning-line favorite, John Hancock's opposition Saturday includes the second- through fourth-place finishers from the Risen Star -- Chunk of Gold, Built and Vassimo.

The rest of the field appears to need some improvement to compete. The first five finishers get 100, 50, 25, 15 and 10 points on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" leaderboard. Historically, 50 points has been sufficient for a spot in the Churchill Downs starting gate on the first Saturday in May.

The first five in Saturday's $777,000 Grade III Jeff Ruby Steaks at Turfway Park get the same points, meaning the race likely to propel some long shots into the Kentucky Derby field.

Long shots for the Derby? Actually, there's no shortage of long shots in this race, or of horses seeking redemption after disappointing efforts last time out. The field also includes the first three finishers from the Battaglia Memorial, run over the local all-weather course. The race, by the way, is sponsored by the Jeff Ruby steakhouse chain -- thus the "Steaks" name.

Advertisement

Also on tap for the 3-year-olds this weekend are Saturday's $250,000 Rushaway on the Turfway Park all-weather and Saturday's $100,000 Private Terms at Laurel Park.

The Road to the Oaks

Good Cheer certainly looks like a sure thing among nine set for Saturday's $400,000 Grade II Fair Grounds Oaks. The Medaglia d'Oro filly, a Godolphin homebred, is undefeated after five starts and won the local Group 2 Rachel Alexandra by 6 1/4 lengths in her last start.

The Brad Cox trainee hasn't really been tested yet. If she's not at her best, it still would take significant improvement by any of the other eight to take advantage.

Also on tap are Saturday's $300,000 Bourbonette Oaks on the Turfway Park all-weather and Saturday's $100,000 Beyond the Wire at Laurel Park.

Classic

Breeders' Cup Classic winner Sierra Leone makes his first start of the year in Saturday's $500,000 Grade II New Orleans Classic. He's the 7-5 favorite on the morning line, but with a wrinkle: He gets the anti-bleeding medication Lasix for the first time for this race.

He also returns from a foot abscess that saved him from running into Forever Young and Romantic Warrior in the $20 million Saudi Cup. If everyone runs to his best previous standard, Sierra Leone has the edge.

Advertisement

Kinetic, Tarantino and Maycock's Bay top the morning line for Saturday's $500,000 Grade III Essex at Oaklawn Park. There's a good deal of cross-entering between this race and the New Orleans Classic, so check the late scratches to see who's running where.

Verstappen is a narrow favorite in an overflow field for Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Twin Spires Kentucky Cup Classic on the Turfway Park all-weather.

Distaff

Saturday's $250,000 Latonia on the Turfway Park all-weather drew a few nice ones, including Dreaming of Mo, Austere and French import Long Ago, who could be ready to blossom for trainer Brendan Walsh at age 5.

Sprint

Peter Miller ships Kale's Angel from California for Saturday's $250,000 Animal Kingdom for 3-year-olds on the Turfway Park all-weather. The Complexity colt made his last three starts at Oaklawn Park, culminating in a win in the Renaissance Stakes.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Accelerating and Kimchi Cat top the morning line for Saturday's $175,000 Purple Martin for 3-year-old fillies at Oaklawn Park.

Turf

Spirit of St. Louis, fresh off a win in the Grade I Pegasus World Cup Turf, is the morning-line pick in a full field set for Saturday's $300,000 Grade II Muniz Memorial Classic at Fair Grounds.

Advertisement

Gold Phoenix, last seen finishing fourth and best of the Americans in the Breeders' Cup Turf, is the morning-line favorite in Saturday's $100,000 Grade III San Luis Rey at Santa Anita, slightly preferred over stablemate Easter.

Filly & Mare Turf

Fun With Flags is the key to Saturday's $150,000 Tom Benson Memorial at Fair Grounds. If she runs to last year's form in France, she will be hard to beat. If not, the race is a toss-up.

Sunday's $100,000 China Doll drew five promising, but lightly raced, 3-year-old fillies at Santa Anita to try 1 mile on the lawn. Will Then returns from a break after winning the Grade III Jimmy Durante at Del Mar. Casalu has won two listed stakes in her last two starts.

Turf Sprint

No Evidence and Gabaldon, the favorites, drew the outside gates among seven 3-year-olds set for Saturday's $115,000 Texas Glitter at Gulfstream Park. Ten 3-year-old fillies signed on for Sunday's $115,000 Melody of Colors at Gulfstream.

Around the world, around the clock

Australia

The Sydney Autumn Carnival hits its best stride Saturday with five Group 1 events at Rosehill Gardens.

The extravaganza's center ring is the AUS$5 million TAB Golden Slipper, billed as the world's richest race for 2-year-olds.

Advertisement

Tempted, a Godolphin homebred Street Boss filly, and Wodeton, a Wootton Bassett colt part-owned by Coolmore, get a lot of early support. Skyhook and Devil Night also figure in the 1,200-meter sprint. The other four Group 1 races are run from 1,100 meters out to 2,000.

Hong Kong

Rubylot, My Wish and Johannes Brahms, the first three past the judge in the 1 1/8-miles Hong Kong Classic Cup, all return to try their luck at an additional furlong in Sunday's BMW Hong Kong Derby. My Wish won the first leg of the Derby series, the Hong Kong Classic Mile, with Rubylot sixth and Johannes Brahms last of 14.

.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
NBA // 2 hours ago
Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
March 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry hit the floor hard during a drive, injuring his pelvis and leading to his exit from a Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors. Coach Steve Kerr said he is "hopeful" the injury isn't serious.
March Madness: McNeese State upsets Clemson, Michigan survives UCSD in first round
Sports News // 2 hours ago
March Madness: McNeese State upsets Clemson, Michigan survives UCSD in first round
March 21 (UPI) -- McNeese State built up a big lead and held on for the first major upset of the 2025 men's basketball tournament, ousting Clemson with a 69-67 triumph in the first round in Providence, R.I.
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
MLB // 13 hours ago
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Chicago White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph signing event to raise money for medical bills.
Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
NFL // 20 hours ago
Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 20 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff unleashed blistering returns and overwhelmed fellow American Sofia Kenin with athleticism and aggression for the fastest win over her tennis career -- through a full match -- Thursday at the Miami Open.
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
MLB // 21 hours ago
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday. He was optioned to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
NFL // 21 hours ago
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
March 20 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who was retired during the 2024-25 NFL season, the team announced Thursday.
Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman, African elected as IOC president
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman, African elected as IOC president
March 20 (UPI) -- International Olympic Committee members elected Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry as president, replacing Thomas Bach, the committee announced Thursday. Coventry will be the first woman and African to hold the role.
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
NBA // 23 hours ago
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
March 20 (UPI) -- Symphony Technology Group managing partner Bill Chisholm agreed to buy the NBA's Boston Celtics at a $6.1 billion valuation, he announced Thursday.
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
MLB // 1 day ago
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
March 19 (UPI) -- An article about baseball icon Jackie Robinson's military history was "mistakenly removed" from the Department of Defense website due to search terms used to scrub diversity, equity and inclusion terms, officials said.
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
NBA // 1 day ago
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
March 20 (UPI) -- Sandro Mamukelashvili expressed utter shock after becoming the first NBA player to score 34 points while playing for less than 20 minutes in a San Antonio Spurs win over the New York Knicks.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement