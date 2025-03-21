Great Britain's Emma Raducanu moved on to the third round of the Miami Open with a three-set win over favored American Emma Navarro on Friday in Miami Gardens, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 21 (UPI) -- Gleaming white teeth were the only facial feature visible under Emma Raducanu's visor as she celebrated a major win Friday at the Miami Open and reflected on an emotionally strenuous start to her 2025 tennis season. The 22-year-old from Great Britain, who was victimized by a stalker and brought to tears behind an umpire's chair last month at a tournament in Dubai, said increased security and awareness has fueled her rebound. Advertisement

That resurgence and mental strength showed most in the back-and-forth third set of her 7-6(6), 2-6, 7-6(3) upset triumph over No. 10 Emma Navarro on Friday in the second round of the annual tournament in Miami Gardens, Fla. Raducanu, who earned her first Miami Open victory Wednesday, will now fight for a spot in the Round of 16.

"I don't think it's been an easy couple of months," Raducanu said after the 2-hour, 53-minute match. "I've had a lot going on, on and off the court. I think my goal is just to get to a place where I can win one more set and stay aware of my surroundings.

Advertisement

"This week, I have amazing people who have known me for a very long time. I feel very secure and happy and wanting to fight for them."

Raducanu said she prioritized relaxation after the incident. She followed through on that strategy this week by throwing a football, playing soccer and competing in corn hole during warmups for her matches.

While Miami Open officials would not disclose details of their efforts to better protect the tennis star, Raducanu has been flanked by walls of security personnel while on the grounds at the tournament.

She also was granted extra security from the WTA earlier this month when she played at Indian Wells, her first tournament after she was targeted by a man officials said followed her, while exhibited "fixated" behavior.

"We take the safety and security of all players and tournament attendees extremely seriously," a Miami Open spokesman told UPI on Friday, when asked about increased security measures. "We constantly evaluate any potential threats and take every measure to respond appropriately.

"To ensure the effectiveness of these efforts, we do not disclose the details of our security operations."

Because of the turmoil and her ability to still find success, the 2021 U.S. Open champion said Friday's win meant more to her than certain matches during her maidan Grand Slam voyage.

Advertisement

"It's a really nice feeling and it has been quite emotional and it's taken a lot out of me," Raducanu said. "But I'm just happy to be fighting here.

"The wins just give me extra fuel and extra energy."

Raducanu battled nerves as well as an extremely tested foe for her first win over a Top 10 player on a hard court. Navarro entered the match with a WTA-best 24 wins in three-set matches since 2023.

Raducanu totaled 35 winners, compared to Navarro's 38. She also totaled 48 unforced errors, while Navarro logged 29. The Emmas battled for an hour in the first set, with Raducanu eventually winning the tie break.

Navarro rolled in the second, breaking Raducanu's serve twice over the 37-minute set. She broke Raducanu once more to start the final set and surged to a 3-1 lead. Raducanu went on to break Navarro's next to serves and was set to serve for match point while up 5-3.

But Navarro answered by breaking her serve twice to jump back in front 6-5.

A sweat-soaked Raducanu then gathered herself, summoned focus and excavated energy from deep within, breaking Navarro's final serve and eventually winning with a laser forehand into the back right corner, ending the tie break and securing one of the biggest victories of her career.

Advertisement

"Today, I left everything on the court," Raducanu said. "There was a moment in the third set I thought I was completely out. I didn't see a way out of it, to be honest.

"I think I was running on adrenaline."

Raducanu, ranked No. 60, will battle No. 48 McCartney Kessler of the United States in the Round of 32 on Sunday in Miami Gardens. Kessler advanced with a three-set win Friday over No. 31 Linda Noskova of the Czech Republic.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 4 Jessica Pegula of the United States and No. 11 Paula Badosa of Spain were among the other top women to advance through Friday's Round of 64 matches.

No. 85 Anna Blinkova earned an upset victory over No. 13 Diana Shnaider, a fellow Russian.

No. 56 Jaume Munar picked up another major upset by sweeping No. 8 Daniil Medvedev 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the Round of 32 on the men's singles circuit. The Spaniard broke the Russian three times in the shocking triumph.

No. 5 Novak Djokovic of Serbia, No. 6 Casper Ruud of Norway, No. 10 Stefanos Tsitsipas of Greece and No. 16 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy were among the other top men to advance.

Advertisement

No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 4 Taylor Fritz of the United States, No. 7 Jack Draper of the United Kingdom, No. 9 Andrey Rublev of Russia, No. 11 Alex de Minaur of Australia and No. 14 Ben Shelton of the United States will be among the top men in action Saturday in Miami Gardens.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus and No. 3 Coco Gauff of the United States will be among the top women in action Saturday at the Miami Open.