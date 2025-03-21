Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 21, 2025 / 8:50 AM

March Madness: McNeese State upsets Clemson, Michigan survives UCSD in first round

By Alex Butler

March 21 (UPI) -- McNeese State built up a big lead and held on for the first major upset of the 2025 men's basketball tournament, ousting Clemson with a 69-67 triumph in the first round in Providence, R.I.

Senior guard Brandon Murray scored 21 of the Cowboys' 35 points off the bench in the narrow first-round win triumph Thursday at Amica Mutual Pavilion. The 12th-seeded Cowboys (28-6) outshot the 5th-seeded Tigers (27-7) 43.% to 36.8%. They edged the Tigers 44-24 in points in the paint and led by as many as 24 points.

Advertisement

"We just had a mindset from the jump," Murray told reporters. "We went out there and took the first punch and they just didn't know how to react."

The Cowboys, who won their first NCAA tournament game in school history, will face No. 4 Purdue in the second round Saturday in Providence. The winner will take on No. 1 Houston or No. 8 Gonzaga in the Sweet 16 for a shot to go to the Elite Eight.

Advertisement

"It was just a great game for us," Cowboys coach Will Wade said. "Our first half was pretty flawless defensively. We've been saving that zone. We hadn't played the 2-3 zone all year. ... We thought this would be a good time to pull it out.

"Our guys did a great job of executing. We hit our benchmarks."

The Tigers took the lead twice through the opening three minutes, but then went cold, making just 3 of 18 shot attempts for the remainder of the first half. They were outscored 27-7 during that stretch and trailed 31-13 at the break. Murray outscored the Tigers with 14 points over the first 20 minutes.

Tigers senior guard Jaeden Zackery, who scored 20 of his 24 points over the final 20 minutes, scored the first three points of the second half. The Cowboys then went on a 9-0 to take a 40-16 advantage, their largest lead of the night.

The Tigers answered with their own 9-0 run, cutting the deficit to 13. They later added a 13-5 surge to cut the Cowboys lead to nine with 1:45 remaining. They also made 3-pointers of four-consecutive possessions with less than a minute remaining. The Cowboys, who led 68-65 with 12 seconds left in the game, iced their victory on a made free throw from senior guard Javohn Garcia and missed 3-pointer from Zackery.

Advertisement

Tigers senior guard Chase Hunter, who scored all 21 of his points in the second half, netted the final points of the game with a layup as time expired.

Cowboys senior forward Christian Shumate totaled 13 points and 11 rebounds in the victory. Junior guard Quadir Copeland logged 16 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Cowboys.

The Cowboys will face No. 4 Purdue (23-11) in the second round at 12:10 p.m. EDT Saturday on CBS.

Earlier Thursday, Purdue advanced with a 75-63 win over No. 13 High Point. No. 1 Houston, No. 1 Auburn, No. 2 Tennessee, No. 2 St. John's, No. 3 Wisconsin, No. 3 Texas Tech and No. 4 Texas A&M were among other top seeds to advance through Thursday's first-round games.

No. 5 Michigan led by as many as 15 points against No. 12 UC San Diego, but needed to hold off the Tritons in the second half for a 68-65 victory Thursday in Denver.

No. 6 BYU, No. 11 Drake, No. 10 Arkansas, No. 7 UCLA, No. 9 Creighton and No. 8 Gonzaga also picked up first-round victories through Thursday's gauntlet of games.

Advertisement

No. 9 Baylor will take on No. 8 Mississippi State in the first game of Friday's first-round slate. That game will tip off at 12:15 p.m. in Raleigh, N.C., and air on CBS. Top seeds Duke and Florida, second-seeded Alabama and Michigan State, third-seeded Kentucky and Iowa State and fourth-seeded Maryland and Arizona will be among the other top teams in action.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
NBA // 26 minutes ago
Stephen Curry injures pelvis in game against Toronto Raptors
March 21 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry hit the floor hard during a drive, injuring his pelvis and leading to his exit from a Golden State Warriors win over the Toronto Raptors. Coach Steve Kerr said he is "hopeful" the injury isn't serious.
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
MLB // 12 hours ago
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
March 20 (UPI) -- Former Chicago White Sox World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling stomach cancer, announced Thursday that he is holding a final autograph signing event to raise money for medical bills.
Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
NFL // 18 hours ago
Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla., March 20 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff unleashed blistering returns and overwhelmed fellow American Sofia Kenin with athleticism and aggression for the fastest win over her tennis career -- through a full match -- Thursday at the Miami Open.
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
MLB // 19 hours ago
Atlanta Braves sign outfielder Alex Verdugo to one-year deal
March 20 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves signed outfielder Alex Verdugo to a one-year, $1.5 million contract, the team announced Thursday. He was optioned to the Braves' Triple-A affiliate, the Gwinnett Stripers.
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
NFL // 19 hours ago
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
March 20 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders signed former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup, who was retired during the 2024-25 NFL season, the team announced Thursday.
Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman, African elected as IOC president
Sports News // 20 hours ago
Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman, African elected as IOC president
March 20 (UPI) -- International Olympic Committee members elected Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry as president, replacing Thomas Bach, the committee announced Thursday. Coventry will be the first woman and African to hold the role.
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
NBA // 21 hours ago
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
March 20 (UPI) -- Symphony Technology Group managing partner Bill Chisholm agreed to buy the NBA's Boston Celtics at a $6.1 billion valuation, he announced Thursday.
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
MLB // 1 day ago
Defense Department: Jackie Robinson military history article was 'mistakenly removed'
March 19 (UPI) -- An article about baseball icon Jackie Robinson's military history was "mistakenly removed" from the Department of Defense website due to search terms used to scrub diversity, equity and inclusion terms, officials said.
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
NBA // 1 day ago
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
March 20 (UPI) -- Sandro Mamukelashvili expressed utter shock after becoming the first NBA player to score 34 points while playing for less than 20 minutes in a San Antonio Spurs win over the New York Knicks.
Xavier overcomes 13 point deficit, rallies past Texas in First Four
Sports News // 1 day ago
Xavier overcomes 13 point deficit, rallies past Texas in First Four
March 20 (UPI) -- The Xavier Musketeers overcame a sluggish start, rallied from a 13-point deficit and rode a raucous wave of fan support to shock Texas in the First Four and advance to the first round of the men's basketball tournament.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
Miami Open: Coco Gauff dominates Sofia Kenin in fastest match of career
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
Washington Commanders sign ex-Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Michael Gallup
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
World Series champion Bobby Jenks, battling cancer, announces final autograph session
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
Bill Chisholm agrees to buy Boston Celtics for record $6.1 billion
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
Spurs' Sandro Mamukelashvili makes NBA history with 34 points in 19 minutes
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement