Kirsty Coventry becomes first woman, African elected as IOC president

Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry (C) won two Olympic gold medals during her decorated swimming career. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

March 20 (UPI) -- International Olympic Committee members elected Zimbabwe's Kirsty Coventry as president, replacing Thomas Bach, the committee announced Thursday. Coventry will be the first woman and African to hold the role. Voting took place at the 144th IOC Session in Costa Navarino, Greece. Coventry, a five-time Olympian, won seven medals, including two gold and four silver, during her swimming career. She is the most decorated Olympian from Africa.

She went on to hold several roles with the Zimbabwe government, World Anti-Doping Agency, International Surfing Federation and World Aquatics, and served as vice president of the Zimbabwe Olympic Committee. She also was a member of the IOC executive board.

"I am incredibly honored and excited to be elected as president of the International Olympic Committee," Coventry said.

"I want to sincerely thank my fellow members for their trust and support. The young girl who first started swimming in Zimbabwe all those years ago could never have dreamt of this moment."

Prince Feisal Al Hussein, David Lappartient, Johan Eliasch, Juan Antonio Samaranch, Lord Sebastian Coe and Morinari Watanabe were the other candidates vying to become the IOC's 10th president. Coventry received 49 of a possible 97 votes. Samaranch finished second with 28 votes.

"I am particularly proud to be the first female IOC President, and also the first from Africa," Conventry said. "I hope that this vote will be an inspiration to many people. Glass ceilings have been shattered today, and I am fully aware of my responsibilities as a role model.

"Sport has an unmatched power to unite, inspire and create opportunities for all, and I am committed to making sure we harness that power to its fullest.

"Together with the entire Olympic family, including our athletes, fans and sponsors, we will build on our strong foundations, embrace innovation, and champion the values of friendship, excellence and respect. The future of the Olympic Movement is bright, and I can't wait to get started."

Bach was first elected in 2013 and re-elected for a four-year term in 2021. He announced last month that he would not seek to extend his tenure.

Bach, 71, will continue in his role until June 23. Coventry, 41, will then start an initial eight-year tenure.

"Congratulations to Kirsty Coventry on her election as the 10th IOC president," Bach said. "I warmly welcome the decision of the IOC members and look forward to strong cooperation, particularly during the transition period.

"There is no doubt that the future for our Olympic movement is bright and that the values we stand for will continue to guide us through the years to come."