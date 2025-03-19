March 19 (UPI) -- Amarr Knox caught a deflected heave and netted a go-ahead layup in the final seconds to lead Alabama State to a miracle win over Saint Francis in the First Four of the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Knox hit the shot off the backboard with about 0.7 seconds remaining in the 70-68 triumph Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The Hornets (20-15) will take on the Auburn Tigers (28-5), the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, Thursday in Lexington, Ky.

"I couldn't have done it without my whole team," Knox told reporters. "We executed a play that we practiced all day in practice in our game plan and it worked."

The Hornets were outshot 50% to 42.9%, including 45.5% to 31% from 3-point range in the battle of No. 16 seeds. They made just 1 of 4 free throw attempts and had 15 shots blocked. Knox led the Hornets with 16 points. The sophomore guard scored 10 points in the second half. Red Flash freshman guard Juan Cranford Jr. scored a game-high 18 points in the loss.

"I'm just so proud of these guys," Hornets coach Tony Madlock said. "We did not play very well. I've gotta give Saint Francis a lot of credit. We did not play very well. But we just talk about finding a way."

The Red Flash led 39-34 after the first half, which featured three lead changes. They held that lead until the Hornets went on a 6-0 run with less than five minutes remaining. The Hornets went up 66-62 by using a 10-2 surge a few minutes later.

Junior guard Chris Moncrief netted a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining to tie the score for the Red Flash. Neither team could find the net over the next several possessions. Hornets senior guard T.J. Madlock also missed a go-ahead free throw with 12 seconds remaining

The Hornets earned their final possession after Cranford dribbled the ball off his foot for a turnover. Hornets junior guard Micah Simpson stood on the baseline and launched a full-court heave for the most important pass of the night.

Madlock and sophomore forward Jasteven Walker jumped between defenders trying to get a hand on the ball as it flew into the paint. The ball bounced off of their hands and landed in the hands of Knox, who was running in behind the play. Knox quickly threw up a shot, which bounced off the glass and dropped into the net for what proved to be the game-winning points.

Moncrief launched a shot as the buzzer sounded on the next possession, but the attempt fell short.

The No. 16 Hornets will take on the No. 1 Tigers at 2:40 p.m. EDT Thursday in Lexington. North Carolina (23-13) also beat San Diego State (21-10) in another First Four matchup between No. 11 seeds Tuesday in Dayton. The Tar Heels will battle No. 6 Ole Miss (22-12) in a first-round game at 4:05 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.

The final two First Four games will be held Wednesday in Dayton. Mount St. Mary's (22-12) will face American (22-12) at 6:40 p.m. in a battle of No. 16 seeds. Xavier (21-11) will take on Texas (19-15) in a battle of No. 11 seeds at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in Dayton. Both of those games will air on truTV.

The winner American-Mount St. Mary's game will meet No. 1 Duke (31-3) on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Xavier or Texas will battle No. 6 Illinois (21-12) in the first round on Friday in Milwaukee.