Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 19, 2025 / 8:05 AM

Alabama State beats Saint Francis with last-second layup in First Four

By Alex Butler

March 19 (UPI) -- Amarr Knox caught a deflected heave and netted a go-ahead layup in the final seconds to lead Alabama State to a miracle win over Saint Francis in the First Four of the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament.

Knox hit the shot off the backboard with about 0.7 seconds remaining in the 70-68 triumph Tuesday in Dayton, Ohio. The Hornets (20-15) will take on the Auburn Tigers (28-5), the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament, Thursday in Lexington, Ky.

Advertisement

"I couldn't have done it without my whole team," Knox told reporters. "We executed a play that we practiced all day in practice in our game plan and it worked."

The Hornets were outshot 50% to 42.9%, including 45.5% to 31% from 3-point range in the battle of No. 16 seeds. They made just 1 of 4 free throw attempts and had 15 shots blocked. Knox led the Hornets with 16 points. The sophomore guard scored 10 points in the second half. Red Flash freshman guard Juan Cranford Jr. scored a game-high 18 points in the loss.

Advertisement

"I'm just so proud of these guys," Hornets coach Tony Madlock said. "We did not play very well. I've gotta give Saint Francis a lot of credit. We did not play very well. But we just talk about finding a way."

The Red Flash led 39-34 after the first half, which featured three lead changes. They held that lead until the Hornets went on a 6-0 run with less than five minutes remaining. The Hornets went up 66-62 by using a 10-2 surge a few minutes later.

Junior guard Chris Moncrief netted a 3-pointer with 40 seconds remaining to tie the score for the Red Flash. Neither team could find the net over the next several possessions. Hornets senior guard T.J. Madlock also missed a go-ahead free throw with 12 seconds remaining

The Hornets earned their final possession after Cranford dribbled the ball off his foot for a turnover. Hornets junior guard Micah Simpson stood on the baseline and launched a full-court heave for the most important pass of the night.

Madlock and sophomore forward Jasteven Walker jumped between defenders trying to get a hand on the ball as it flew into the paint. The ball bounced off of their hands and landed in the hands of Knox, who was running in behind the play. Knox quickly threw up a shot, which bounced off the glass and dropped into the net for what proved to be the game-winning points.

Advertisement

Moncrief launched a shot as the buzzer sounded on the next possession, but the attempt fell short.

The No. 16 Hornets will take on the No. 1 Tigers at 2:40 p.m. EDT Thursday in Lexington. North Carolina (23-13) also beat San Diego State (21-10) in another First Four matchup between No. 11 seeds Tuesday in Dayton. The Tar Heels will battle No. 6 Ole Miss (22-12) in a first-round game at 4:05 p.m. Friday in Milwaukee.

The final two First Four games will be held Wednesday in Dayton. Mount St. Mary's (22-12) will face American (22-12) at 6:40 p.m. in a battle of No. 16 seeds. Xavier (21-11) will take on Texas (19-15) in a battle of No. 11 seeds at 9:10 p.m. Wednesday in Dayton. Both of those games will air on truTV.

The winner American-Mount St. Mary's game will meet No. 1 Duke (31-3) on Friday in Raleigh, N.C. Xavier or Texas will battle No. 6 Illinois (21-12) in the first round on Friday in Milwaukee.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Report: Women's sports on pace to reach $2.35B in 2025
Sports News // 12 hours ago
Report: Women's sports on pace to reach $2.35B in 2025
March 18 (UPI) -- Global revenues from women's sports are predicted to reach $2.35 billion in 2025 after several years of significant growth, Deloitte says in its report on women's sports.
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL
NFL // 19 hours ago
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL
March 18 (UPI) -- Veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has gone out on a high note, capping his career as part of a Super Bowl champion team.
Iona fires men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after two seasons
Sports News // 1 day ago
Iona fires men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after two seasons
March 17 (UPI) -- Iona fired men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after just two seasons, the school announced Monday.
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
MLB // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
March 17 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop will miss the MLB's season-opening Tokyo Series because of a lingering illness, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced.
Houston Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agree to record $90M extension
Sports News // 1 day ago
Houston Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agree to record $90M extension
March 17 (UPI) -- All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agreed to a record three-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Lionel Messi steals ball, chips goalie for first MLS goal of 2025
Soccer // 1 day ago
Lionel Messi steals ball, chips goalie for first MLS goal of 2025
March 17 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi flashed his unmatched flare in Inter Miami's narrow win over Atlanta United, stealing the ball and dropping a defender with a cut dribble before chipping goalie Brad Guzan for a miraculous equalizer.
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
Sports News // 1 day ago
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
March 17 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Derby is just six weeks from Saturday, and there's still much to be decided about the 20-horse field. But American Promise all but claimed a spot with a victory in Saturday's Virginia Derby.
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
Sports News // 1 day ago
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
March 17 (UPI) -- Duke, Auburn and Florida are among the expected top contenders in the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, which includes a record 14 teams from the Southeastern Conference.
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
NFL // 2 days ago
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
March 17 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to long-term contract extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the star wide receivers confirmed on social media.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
NFL // 4 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free-agent running back Kareem Hunt, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Report: Women's sports on pace to reach $2.35B in 2025
Report: Women's sports on pace to reach $2.35B in 2025
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL
Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham retires from NFL
Iona fires men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after two seasons
Iona fires men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after two seasons
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement