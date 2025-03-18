Report: Women's sports on pace to reach $2.35B in 2025

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark, left, collides with New York Liberty forward Jonquel Jones, right, during the second half of a WNBA game at Barclays Center on June 2 in New York City. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

March 18 (UPI) -- Global revenues from women's sports are predicted to reach $2.35 billion in 2025 after several years of significant growth, Deloitte says in its report on women's sports. "Women's sports are growing by rewriting the playbook and doing things differently," Deloitte author Jennifer Haskel says in the online report published on Monday and titled, "Beyond the billion-dollar barrier: Charting the next phase of growth." Advertisement

"The focus now moves beyond demonstrating potential to helping build a lasting legacy of success by delivering unique and tailored experiences," Haskel says.

The report shows global women's sports revenues were $692 million in 2022, which was a 64% increase from 2021.

Global women's sports revenues rose to $981 million in 2023, which was a 59% increase from 2022, and topped the $1 billion mark in 2024 with a 55% increase to $1.88 billion.

Global women's sports are projected to reach $2.35 billion in 2025, which is a 54% increase from 2024.

By comparison, the NFL is the world's most successful professional sports league and generated more than $20.2 billion in revenues in 2023, according to Statista.

The NFL has an annual revenues goal of $25 billion by 2027.

Women's sports aren't likely to challenge the NFL or most other professional men's sports for annual revenues leadership, but the future is bright for global women's sports, according to Deloitte.

"We're witnessing a transformational movement in women's sports," Deloitte Global's Pete Giorgio said in a news release. "What was once seen as potential is now a thriving, billion-dollar industry.

He said the women's sports no longer needs to prove its value and instead needs to work on scaling value for the future.

"The challenge now is to sustain this momentum and translate it into long-term success with the appropriate investment,infrastructure and opportunities to keep women's sports growing on a global stage," Giorgio said.

North America accounted for the largest percentage of global women's sports revenues with 56% in 2024, followed by Europe at 19% and the Asia-Pacific region at 3%, according to Deloitte.

Other global women's sports revenues accounted for 22% of the 2024 total.

Those percentages are projected to rise to 59% in North America in 2025 and decline to 21% in the Asia-Pacific region, 18% in Europe and 2% in the Asia-Pacific Region while posting revenue increases in all regions.

Women's basketball and soccer make up the lion's share of global women's sports revenues.

Soccer accounted for 39% of women's sports revenues in 2024, followed by basketball at 38% and all other women's sports at 23%.

Deloitte predicts women's basketball, 44%, will overtake soccer, 35%, this year with all other sports accounting for 21% of global revenues.

Women's basketball has emerging stars, increased attendance and rising merchandise sales, according to Deloitte. It also has rising investments in facilities.

Increases global revenues could translate into better pay for professional female athletes.

FIFA's annual Women's Football Benchmarking Report that was released this week shows the average annual pay for professional women's soccer players is $10,900, but that number is skewed, CNN reported.

Sixteen global women's soccer clubs pay players an average of more than $50,000 annually, which means the majority of professional women soccer players earn less than $10,900 in annual pay.

Many women's soccer clubs also don't provide valuable benefits, like health insurance and housing.

Many professional women soccer players also are in developmental leagues and don't receive contracts that last more than a year.