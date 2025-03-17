Iona fires men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after two seasons

March 17 (UPI) -- Iona fired men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after just two seasons, the school announced Monday.

Anderson led the Gaels to a 33-34 record over the last two years, including 17-17 in 2024-25. He led FDU to a 21-16 record and second-run in the NCAA tournament in 2022-23.

The Gaels cited the evolving landscape of college basketball and their desire to take "strategic steps to position the program for sustained success" in a statement announcing the dismissal.

"We appreciate Tobin and everything he has done for our program," Gaels athletic director Matthew Glovaski said. "He has been a valuable member of our Iona community. With the impact of NIL changing college basketball in ways no one could have imagined, Iona feels the need to shift the direction of our men's basketball program.

"This requires an overhaul of our entire business model and program structure."

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino led the Gaels to a 64-22 record and two NCAA tournament appearances in the three seasons before Anderson's arrival.