Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 17, 2025 / 2:34 PM

Iona fires men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after two seasons

By Alex Butler

March 17 (UPI) -- Iona fired men's basketball coach Tobin Anderson after just two seasons, the school announced Monday.

Anderson led the Gaels to a 33-34 record over the last two years, including 17-17 in 2024-25. He led FDU to a 21-16 record and second-run in the NCAA tournament in 2022-23.

Advertisement

The Gaels cited the evolving landscape of college basketball and their desire to take "strategic steps to position the program for sustained success" in a statement announcing the dismissal.

"We appreciate Tobin and everything he has done for our program," Gaels athletic director Matthew Glovaski said. "He has been a valuable member of our Iona community. With the impact of NIL changing college basketball in ways no one could have imagined, Iona feels the need to shift the direction of our men's basketball program.

"This requires an overhaul of our entire business model and program structure."

Hall of Fame basketball coach Rick Pitino led the Gaels to a 64-22 record and two NCAA tournament appearances in the three seasons before Anderson's arrival.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
MLB // 4 hours ago
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
March 17 (UPI) -- All-Star shortstop will miss the MLB's season-opening Tokyo Series because of a lingering illness, Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts announced.
Houston Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agree to record $90M extension
Sports News // 4 hours ago
Houston Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agree to record $90M extension
March 17 (UPI) -- All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agreed to a record three-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Monday.
Lionel Messi steals ball, chips goalie for first MLS goal of 2025
Soccer // 5 hours ago
Lionel Messi steals ball, chips goalie for first MLS goal of 2025
March 17 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi flashed his unmatched flare in Inter Miami's narrow win over Atlanta United, stealing the ball and dropping a defender with a cut dribble before chipping goalie Brad Guzan for a miraculous equalizer.
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
Sports News // 6 hours ago
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
March 17 (UPI) -- The Kentucky Derby is just six weeks from Saturday, and there's still much to be decided about the 20-horse field. But American Promise all but claimed a spot with a victory in Saturday's Virginia Derby.
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
Sports News // 6 hours ago
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
March 17 (UPI) -- Duke, Auburn and Florida are among the expected top contenders in the 2025 NCAA Division I men's basketball tournament, which includes a record 14 teams from the Southeastern Conference.
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
NFL // 8 hours ago
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
March 17 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Bengals agreed to long-term contract extensions with Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, the star wide receivers confirmed on social media.
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
NFL // 3 days ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free-agent running back Kareem Hunt, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Friday.
Iowa fires longtime men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery
Sports News // 3 days ago
Iowa fires longtime men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery
March 14 (UPI) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes fired men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery, ending his 15-year tenure.
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
NFL // 3 days ago
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
March 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Tim Patrick, the team announced Friday.
Vegas Golden Knights sign goalie Adin Hill to $37.5M extension
NHL // 3 days ago
Vegas Golden Knights sign goalie Adin Hill to $37.5M extension
March 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights signed goalie Adin Hill to a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
Duke, Auburn, Florida among favorites in SEC-heavy NCAA men's basketball tournament
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
Cincinnati Bengals agree to extensions with wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop Mookie Betts out for MLS season openers
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
American Promise joins Kentucky Derby prospects
Houston Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agree to record $90M extension
Houston Texans, cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agree to record $90M extension
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement