1 of 5 | Houston Texans cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. (24) was among the best coverage defenders in the NFL over the last several seasons. File Photo by Kevin M. Cox/UPI | License Photo

March 17 (UPI) -- All-Pro cornerback Derek Stingley Jr. agreed to a record three-year, $90 million contract extension with the Houston Texans, a league source told UPI on Monday. The pact includes $89 million in guarantees and will make Stingley the highest-paid cornerback in NFL history on an average annual value basis. Carolina Panthers cornerback Jaycee Horn, who agreed to a four-year, $100 million extension last week, held the previous record. Advertisement

Stingley, 23, joined the Texans as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft. The three-year veteran totaled 54 combined tackles, 18 passes defensed, five interceptions and four tackles for a loss over 17 starts last season.

Stingley logged 11 interceptions and 37 passes defensed over the first 37 appearances of his NFL career.

The Texans defender logged Pro Football Focus' second-best coverage grade among cornerbacks who were in for at least 50% of 1,206 snaps over the 2024-25 regular season and postseason, trailing only Denver Broncos star Patrick Surtain II.