'Road to Kentucky Derby' to wind through Virginia for first time

Getaway Car, shown winning the 2024 Best Pal Stakes, is the morning-line favorite for the Virginia Derby, Saturday's lone Kentucky Derby qualifying race. Benoit Photography, courtesy of Del Mar Turf Club

March 14 (UPI) -- The "Road to the Kentucky Derby" winds through Virginia for the first time this weekend, as the Virginia Derby joins the series with some serious contenders for the Run for the Roses. The Oaks fillies also are in action at Colonial amid scattered stakes action around the rest of the country. It's a peaceful weekend on the global scene, too. Advertisement

The Road to the Roses

Saturday's $500,000 Virginia Derby at Colonial Downs joins the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" with some quality contenders for the first Saturday in May.

Bob Baffert ships Getaway Car from California as the 9-5 morning line favorite and Brad Cox sends John Hancock and Rapture, both quoted at single-digit odds on the line.

Getaway Car, a Curlin colt, is a speedball who finally held onto the lead to the finish in the Sunland Park Derby in his last start.

He finished a fading second to the very promising Journalism in the Grade II Los Alamitos Futurity, second to 2024 Juvenile champion Citizen Bull in the Grade I American Pharoah and a tiring fourth behind Gaming in the Grade I Del Mar Futurity. He never got the lead in the Breeders' Cup Juvenile and finished fourth.

John Hancock, by Constitution, makes just his third start. He won a 6-furlong maiden event at Tampa Bay Downs on Jan. 8, and then stepped right to win the Sam F. Davis at 1 1/16 miles at the same track a month later.

Cox opted for this over last weekend's Tampa Bay Derby, won by Owen Almighty, and finished second, beaten 1/2 length, in the Sam F. Davis. Rapture comes off a maiden win at Oaklawn Park.

Seven others seem to be trending in the wrong direction with the possible exception of Authentic Gallop, who won his last start at Oaklawn for trainer Tom Amoss.

Colonial shifted this race from the turf to the dirt and moved it up on the calendar to fit into the "Road" series. That's no surprise, as Churchill Downs Inc. owns the track.

Speaking of Churchill Downs, Pool 5 of the track's Kentucky Derby Future Wager opens Friday at noon EDT and runs until 6 p.m. EDT.

San Felipe winner Journalism is the morning-line favorite among 39 individual interests at 3-1. Fountain of Youth winner Sovereignty is 5-1, reigning 2-year-old champ Citizen Bull is 8-1 and San Felipe runner-up Barnes is 6-1.

Coal Battle, the current frontrunner on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby" leaderboard, is 20-1. Those thinking Churchill Downs has missed the winner when identifying 39 prospects can ponder "all other 3-year-olds" at 12-1.

Looking back to the relative quality of the Colonial field, Getaway Car is listed at 40-1 on the morning line. John Hancock is 20-1 and Rapture is 80-1.

The Road to the Oaks

Saturday's $250,000 Virginia Oaks at Colonial Downs didn't fare quite as well as the Derby at the entry box.

The morning-line favorites among eight 3-year-old fillies are Gowells Delight, whose only win was in her first start, and Fondly, who has made only one start, but won that by 4 lengths on Valentine's Day at Tampa Bay Downs.

Sprint

Saturday's $250,000 Grade III Whitmore at Oaklawn Park has a very competitive field of nine to tackle 6 furlongs. Booth, Tejano Twist, Happy Is a Choice, Closethegamesugar and Giant Mischief all have claims.

Mucho Macho Man winner Guns Loaded couldn't stretch out to 1 1/16 miles in the Holy Bull Stakes in his last start, so the Gun Runner colt drops back to 6 furlongs for Saturday's $115,000 Hutcheson for 3-year-olds at Gulfstream Park. The other five, including a first-time starter and a recent maiden winner, most likely will have to catch him.

Filly & Mare Sprint

Sunday's $115,000 Any Limit for 3-year-old fillies at Gulfstream Park drew seven 3-year-old fillies, three of them trained by Saffie Joseph Jr.

Among those, R Morning Brew won the opening sprint of last year's Florida Sire Series for fillies, but ran out of gas as the distances grew. She's now back to sprinting, but faces open company.

Eleven distaffers are set for Saturday's $125,000 Queen Stakes at 6 furlongs on the Turfway Park all-weather course.

Filly & Mare Turf

Eight are in for Saturday's $100,000 Grade III Santa Ana at Santa Anita. Mrs. Astor looks for a triple after winning the Grade III Red Carpet at Del Mar and the local Grade III Robert J. Frankel in her last two.

Mahina finished second in her last two starts, the Frankel and the Grade III Megahertz. Starry Heavens last raced in July in Ireland and now goes to bat for the Phil D'Amato barn. Frankie Dettori climbs back aboard Kathynmarissa, last seen finishing second in the Grade I American Oaks on Dec. 26.

Turf Sprint

Saturday's $115,000 Captiva Island for fillies and mares at Gulfstream Park has seven takers, including Epona's Hope, a 4-year-old Adios Charlie filly who seems on the upswing for trainer Ed Plesa Jr. and won the local Ladies Turf Sprint a month ago. Just a Care was second in that race and also is going well.

Around the world, around the clock

Japan

The season continues to heat up this weekend with the Grade 2 Kinko Sho at 2,000 meters for 4-year-olds and up at Chukyo and the Grade 2 Spring Stakes for 3-year-olds at 1,800 meters at Nakayama.

Australia

Saturday's Group 1 Coolmore Classic at Rosehill Gardens has a big field of fillies and mares and a pretty solid favorite in Lady Shenandoah.

The 3-year-old daughter of Snitzel has won both starts this season, including a neck score over Lady of Camelot in the Group 1 Surround Stakes at Randwick on March 1. James McDonald rides for trainer Chris Waller, which is never a bad sign.