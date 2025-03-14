Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 14, 2025 / 2:35 PM

Iowa fires longtime men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery

By Alex Butler
Former Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery took the Hawkeyes to the NCAA tournament seven times. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI
Former Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery took the Hawkeyes to the NCAA tournament seven times. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes fired men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery, ending his 15-year tenure.

Sources told ESPN, On3 Sports and CBS Sports about the dismissal Friday.

Advertisement

McCaffery led the Hawkeyes to a 17-16 record this season, including a 106-94 season-ending loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes went 297-207 and earned seven NCAA tournament berths under the veteran coach. They won at least 20 games in eight of 10 seasons under McCaffery from 2012-13 through 2021-22.

McCaffery, 65, has an overall record of 548-384 over 29 years, including previous tenures at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena. He took Siena to the NCAA tournament for three-consecutive seasons before accepting the job at Iowa in 2010.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
NFL // 1 hour ago
Kansas City Chiefs to re-sign running back Kareem Hunt
March 14 (UPI) -- The Kansas City Chiefs agreed to a one-year deal with veteran free-agent running back Kareem Hunt, a source familiar with the contract told UPI on Friday.
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
NFL // 2 hours ago
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
March 14 (UPI) -- The Detroit Lions agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Tim Patrick, the team announced Friday.
Vegas Golden Knights sign goalie Adin Hill to $37.5M extension
NHL // 5 hours ago
Vegas Golden Knights sign goalie Adin Hill to $37.5M extension
March 14 (UPI) -- The Vegas Golden Knights signed goalie Adin Hill to a six-year, $37.5 million contract extension, the NHL franchise announced Friday.
San Antonio Spurs' DeAaron Fox to undergo season-ending pinkie surgery
NBA // 5 hours ago
San Antonio Spurs' DeAaron Fox to undergo season-ending pinkie surgery
March 14 (UPI) -- San Antonio Spurs guard De'Aaron Fox will undergo season-ending surgery on his left pinkie, the team announced. The surgery, to repair tendon damage, will be performed Tuesday.
Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders
NFL // 6 hours ago
Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders
March 14 (UPI) -- Free-agent running back Miles Sanders agreed to a one-year deal with the Dallas Cowboys.
'Road to Kentucky Derby' to wind through Virginia for first time
Sports News // 6 hours ago
'Road to Kentucky Derby' to wind through Virginia for first time
March 14 (UPI) -- The "Road to the Kentucky Derby" winds through Virginia for the first time this weekend, as the Virginia Derby joins the series with some serious contenders for the Run for the Roses.
Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami beat Cavalier, advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup
Soccer // 7 hours ago
Lionel Messi helps Inter Miami beat Cavalier, advance in CONCACAF Champions Cup
March 14 (UPI) -- Lionel Messi slowly jogged before erupting into a sprint, splitting the defense and using a one-touch tap to find the net in stoppage time, helping Inter Miami beat Cavalier to advance in the CONCACAF Champions Cup.
Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances
NFL // 8 hours ago
Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances
March 14 (UPI) -- Ex-teammates Micah Parsons and DeMarcus Lawrence engaged in a social media spat after Lawrence, who signed with the Seattle Seahawks, took a swipe at the Dallas Cowboys for not being able to win a Super Bowl.
Sports journalist, best-selling author John Feinstein dies at 69
Sports News // 21 hours ago
Sports journalist, best-selling author John Feinstein dies at 69
March 13 (UPI) -- Well known sportswriter, highly regarded commentator, and best selling book author John Feinstein has died at the age of 68.
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 1 day ago
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with Raheem Mostert, free agent running back confirmed Thursday on social media.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Sports journalist, best-selling author John Feinstein dies at 69
Sports journalist, best-selling author John Feinstein dies at 69
Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders
Dallas Cowboys to sign free-agent running back Miles Sanders
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances
Ex-teammates Micah Parsons, DeMarcus Lawrence spat about Cowboys Super Bowl chances
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
Detroit Lions re-sign wide receiver Tim Patrick
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement