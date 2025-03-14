Iowa fires longtime men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery

Former Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery took the Hawkeyes to the NCAA tournament seven times. File Photo by Jim Bryant/UPI | License Photo

March 14 (UPI) -- The Iowa Hawkeyes fired men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery, ending his 15-year tenure. Sources told ESPN, On3 Sports and CBS Sports about the dismissal Friday.

McCaffery led the Hawkeyes to a 17-16 record this season, including a 106-94 season-ending loss to Illinois in the Big Ten tournament Thursday in Indianapolis.

The Hawkeyes went 297-207 and earned seven NCAA tournament berths under the veteran coach. They won at least 20 games in eight of 10 seasons under McCaffery from 2012-13 through 2021-22.

McCaffery, 65, has an overall record of 548-384 over 29 years, including previous tenures at Lehigh, UNC Greensboro and Siena. He took Siena to the NCAA tournament for three-consecutive seasons before accepting the job at Iowa in 2010.