Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 13, 2025 / 6:18 PM

Sports journalist, best-selling author John Feinstein dies at 68

By Mark Moran
Indiana head coach Bobby Knight exhales on the sideline at the MCI Arena in 1998. Sportswriter John Feinstein's "A Season on the Brink" chronicled the antics and success of former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight, who gave Feinstein unfettered access behind the scenes at what was then one of the most elite college basketball programs in the United States. File Photo Michael Smith/UPI
Indiana head coach Bobby Knight exhales on the sideline at the MCI Arena in 1998. Sportswriter John Feinstein's "A Season on the Brink" chronicled the antics and success of former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight, who gave Feinstein unfettered access behind the scenes at what was then one of the most elite college basketball programs in the United States. File Photo Michael Smith/UPI | License Photo

March 13 (UPI) -- Well-known sportswriter, highly regarded commentator, and best-selling book author John Feinstein has died at the age of 68.

Feinstein, who wrote 48 books, died Thursday at his brother's home in McLean, Va., the Washington Post reported.

Advertisement

Feinstein cut his teeth as a police reporter for the Washington Post in 1977 but soon set himself apart on the sports beat. While he developed into a consummate and trusted journalist, former colleagues remember him as a highly regarded yet understated mentor to his fellow journalists.

"He was a great writer and an even better guy," Barry M. Bloom, 73, a senior writer for Sportico, said on X. "No writer had a more profound impact on me in my early years either in word or deed."

Related

Feinstein penned "A Good Walk Spoiled" (1995) about professional golf, "Hard Courts" (1990) about the pro tennis tour, "A Civil War" (1996) on the Army-Navy football game, and "Where Nobody Knows Your Name" (2014), which documented a year with minor league baseball players and their managers. He also wrote a dozen teen mystery novels.

He was perhaps best-known for his tell-all work called "A Season on the Brink," (1986) which chronicled the antics and success of former Indiana University basketball coach Bobby Knight, who gave Feinstein unfettered access behind the scenes at what was then one of the most elite college basketball programs in the United States.

Advertisement

Feinstein was also not without controversy.

Former NPR sports correspondent Tom Goldman, who produced Feinstein for his radio segments, recalled a story Feinstein told him about Knight's negative reaction to parts of the book.

"John said Knight called him a pimp and a whore, to which John responded 'I wish he'd make up his mind so I'd know how to dress,' " Goldman recalled. "For all of his accolades, accomplishments and wide body of award winning work, I know he would also want to be remembered for that quick wit and wicked sense of humor."

In 2013, Feinstein was honored by the National Basketball Hall of Fame with the Gowdy award, which honors sports reporters for their overall excellence in sports journalism. He is also was a member of the National Sportswriters and Broadcasters Hall of Fame.

"His brother, Robert Feinstein, confirmed the death but said the cause was not immediately clear," Men's Journal reported.

Latest Headlines

Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
NFL // 4 hours ago
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
March 13 (UPI) -- The Las Vegas Raiders agreed to a one-year, $2.1 million contract with Raheem Mostert, free agent running back confirmed Thursday on social media.
Tampa Bay Rays cancel new stadium plans
MLB // 5 hours ago
Tampa Bay Rays cancel new stadium plans
March 13 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays canceled plans to build a new ballpark and development project, citing impact damage from Hurricane Milton and Hurricane Helene, the MLB franchise announced Thursday.
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
NFL // 6 hours ago
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
March 13 (UPI) -- The New Orleans Saints agreed to a three-year deal with free agent cornerback Isaac Yiadom, his agency, Vayner Sports, announced Thursday.
Phila. Eagles agree to 1-year deal with ex-K.C. Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche
NFL // 7 hours ago
Phila. Eagles agree to 1-year deal with ex-K.C. Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche
March 13 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Eagles agreed to a one-year contract with former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Josh Uche, his agency, Rosenhaus Sports, confirmed Thursday.
New England Patriots release longtime center David Andrews
NFL // 7 hours ago
New England Patriots release longtime center David Andrews
March 13 (UPI) -- The New England Patriots released longtime center David Andrews, the team announced Thursday.
Minnesota fires men's basketball coach Ben Johnson
NFL // 8 hours ago
Minnesota fires men's basketball coach Ben Johnson
March 13 (UPI) -- The University of Minnesota fired men's basketball coach Ben Johnson, athletic director Mark Coyle announced Thursday.
Rockets' Steven Adams, Suns' Mason Plumlee ejected for wrestling melee
NBA // 9 hours ago
Rockets' Steven Adams, Suns' Mason Plumlee ejected for wrestling melee
March 13 (UPI) -- Two of the biggest men on the court wrestled each other to the ground, resulting in ejections for Steven Adams and Mason Plumlee in the first half of a game between the Phoenix Suns and Houston Rockets.
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
NHL // 10 hours ago
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
March 13 (UPI) -- Fans barely found time to settle into their seats as Brandon Montour blew by the puck drop and beat goalie Jakub Dobes with the fastest overtime goal in NHL history, capping a comeback win over the Montreal Canadiens.
Los Angeles Chargers reunite with wide receiver Mike Williams
NFL // 10 hours ago
Los Angeles Chargers reunite with wide receiver Mike Williams
March 13 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to a one-year deal with free agent wide receiver Mike Williams, the team announced.
San Francisco 49ers to sign quarterback Mac Jones
NFL // 11 hours ago
San Francisco 49ers to sign quarterback Mac Jones
March 13 (UPI) -- The San Francisco 49ers agreed to a two-year, $7 million contract with free agent quarterback Mac Jones.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
Seattle Kraken's Brandon Montour scores fastest overtime winner in NHL history
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
New Orleans Saints, cornerback Isaac Yiadom agree to three-year deal
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
Las Vegas Raiders, running back Raheem Mostert agree to 1-year deal
San Francisco 49ers to sign quarterback Mac Jones
San Francisco 49ers to sign quarterback Mac Jones
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement