Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
March 12, 2025 / 4:54 PM

Rick Pitino named 2025 Big East Coach of the Year after series of St. John's wins

By Chris Benson
On Wednesday, 72-year-old Rick Pitino (seen in 2009 at Madison Square Garden in New York City) became the first St. John's coach since Walter Berry in 1986 to win the coveted title after Pitino lead the sixth-ranked Red Storm team to its first outright regular season title since 1985 in a 27-4 season record and 18-2 in conference play. File Photo By John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 2 | On Wednesday, 72-year-old Rick Pitino (seen in 2009 at Madison Square Garden in New York City) became the first St. John's coach since Walter Berry in 1986 to win the coveted title after Pitino lead the sixth-ranked Red Storm team to its first outright regular season title since 1985 in a 27-4 season record and 18-2 in conference play. File Photo By John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- St. John's University coach Rick Pitino was named Big East Coach of the Year for 2025 after he lead St. John's to the conference title in what his boss says is a "redemption story."

On Wednesday, 72-year-old Pitino became the first St. John's coach since Walter Berry in 1986 to win the coveted title after Pitino lead the sixth-ranked Red Storm team to its first outright regular season title since 1985 in a 27-4 season record and 18-2 in conference play.

Advertisement

In March 2023, he brazenly guaranteed that St. John's was "going to be back" in remarks during an intro press conference.

Notably, it's Pitino's first time winning it in his 12 seasons as a Big East coach extending to his days at Providence, Louisville and then at St. John's, where he's now in his second season.

Related

In 1985, Pitino, then a New York Knicks assistant coach, was named head basketball coach at Providence College in Rhode Island, succeeding Joe Mullaney.

"I want to be coached by the best and I want somebody to hold me accountable," RJ Luis told The New York Post about two years ago on why he chose the Queens-based Catholic university. Pitino, Luis said at the time, "is going to help me develop my game and be more of a complete player."

Advertisement

Last year in February, Pitino was critical of his players after suffering year another loss, calling them unathletic, slow and weak even as he said he was having the "most unenjoyable experience" of his life.

St. John's University President the Rev. Brian J. Shanley characterized Pitino as "a redemption story" following a past scandal.

Meanwhile, St. John's is poised to return to the NCAA Tournament for its first time since 2019.

"Where else could Rick Pitino do what he's doing except here at [Madison Square] Garden with St. John's?" Shanley said recently after the Red Storm won its first Big East crown in 40 years.

Latest Headlines

Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
NFL // 3 hours ago
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year, $8.3 million pact with former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.
Washington Commanders to re-sign backup QB Marcus Mariota
NBA // 3 hours ago
Washington Commanders to re-sign backup QB Marcus Mariota
March 12 (UPI) -- The Washington Commanders agreed to re-sign backup quarterback Marcus Mariota, a league source told UPI on Wednesday.
Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce to retire from NFL
NFL // 4 hours ago
Baltimore Ravens nose tackle Michael Pierce to retire from NFL
March 12 (UPI) -- Veteran nose tackle Michael Pierce will retire from the NFL after nine years, he announced Wednesday.
Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell
NFL // 4 hours ago
Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell
March 12 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Steelers agreed to a one-year deal with Kenneth Gainwell, the free agent running back confirmed on social media.
Buffalo Bills re-sign safety Damar Hamlin
NFL // 7 hours ago
Buffalo Bills re-sign safety Damar Hamlin
March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a one-year contract extension with veteran safety Damar Hamlin, the team announced Wednesday.
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Van Jefferson
NFL // 7 hours ago
Tennessee Titans agree to 1-year deal with wide receiver Van Jefferson
March 12 (UPI) -- The Tennessee Titans agreed to a one-year deal worth up to $2.5 million with free agent wide receiver Van Jefferson, a source familiar with the deal told UPI on Wednesday.
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
Sports News // 8 hours ago
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
March 12 (UPI) -- West Virginia football players will need to save their best moves for the football field after coach Rich Rodriguez banned the Mountaineers from dancing on TikTok.
Buffalo Bills to sign Joey Bosa as Von Miller replacement
NFL // 9 hours ago
Buffalo Bills to sign Joey Bosa as Von Miller replacement
March 12 (UPI) -- The Buffalo Bills agreed to a 1-year deal with free agent Joey Bosa, who will serve as a replacement for departed linebacker Von Miller.
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton stuns Milwaukee Bucks with 4-point game-winner
NBA // 10 hours ago
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton stuns Milwaukee Bucks with 4-point game-winner
March 12 (UPI) -- Tyrese Haliburton lined up like wide receiver, ran a crossing route, caught a pass and knocked down a fadeaway 3-pointer as part of a game-winning four-point play to lift the Indiana Pacers past the Milwaukee Bucks.
Tiger Woods undergoes surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon
Sports News // 23 hours ago
Tiger Woods undergoes surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon
March 11 (UPI) -- Five-time Masters champion Tiger Woods underwent successful surgery Tuesday to repair a ruptured Achilles tendon in his left leg, one month before the first major championship of the season.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton stuns Milwaukee Bucks with 4-point game-winner
Indiana Pacers' Tyrese Haliburton stuns Milwaukee Bucks with 4-point game-winner
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
Buffalo Bills to sign ex-Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
West Virginia football coach Rich Rodriguez bans players from TikTok dancing
Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell
Pittsburgh Steelers agree to 1-year deal with running back Kenneth Gainwell
Tiger Woods undergoes surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon
Tiger Woods undergoes surgery to repair ruptured Achilles tendon
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement