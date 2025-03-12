Rick Pitino named 2025 Big East Coach of the Year after series of St. John's wins

1 of 2 | On Wednesday, 72-year-old Rick Pitino (seen in 2009 at Madison Square Garden in New York City) became the first St. John's coach since Walter Berry in 1986 to win the coveted title after Pitino lead the sixth-ranked Red Storm team to its first outright regular season title since 1985 in a 27-4 season record and 18-2 in conference play. File Photo By John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 12 (UPI) -- St. John's University coach Rick Pitino was named Big East Coach of the Year for 2025 after he lead St. John's to the conference title in what his boss says is a "redemption story." On Wednesday, 72-year-old Pitino became the first St. John's coach since Walter Berry in 1986 to win the coveted title after Pitino lead the sixth-ranked Red Storm team to its first outright regular season title since 1985 in a 27-4 season record and 18-2 in conference play. Advertisement

In March 2023, he brazenly guaranteed that St. John's was "going to be back" in remarks during an intro press conference.

Notably, it's Pitino's first time winning it in his 12 seasons as a Big East coach extending to his days at Providence, Louisville and then at St. John's, where he's now in his second season.

In 1985, Pitino, then a New York Knicks assistant coach, was named head basketball coach at Providence College in Rhode Island, succeeding Joe Mullaney.

"I want to be coached by the best and I want somebody to hold me accountable," RJ Luis told The New York Post about two years ago on why he chose the Queens-based Catholic university. Pitino, Luis said at the time, "is going to help me develop my game and be more of a complete player."

Last year in February, Pitino was critical of his players after suffering year another loss, calling them unathletic, slow and weak even as he said he was having the "most unenjoyable experience" of his life.

St. John's University President the Rev. Brian J. Shanley characterized Pitino as "a redemption story" following a past scandal.

Meanwhile, St. John's is poised to return to the NCAA Tournament for its first time since 2019.

"Where else could Rick Pitino do what he's doing except here at [Madison Square] Garden with St. John's?" Shanley said recently after the Red Storm won its first Big East crown in 40 years.