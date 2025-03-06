Oregon gives raise to football coach Dan Lanning with 6-year deal

1 of 5 | Head coach Dan Lanning led the Oregon Ducks to a 13-1 record last season. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The University of Oregon agreed to a new six-year contract with Dan Lanning, raising the football coach's average annual salary to close to $11 million. Sources told ESPN, Yahoo Sports and The Athletic on Thursday about pact, which runs through 2030. The deal is pending board approval.

Lanning, 38, received $8.2 million from the Ducks last season, the 14th-most among college football coaches. With his raise, he will move inside the Top 5 among the highest-paid coaches in the country in 2025.

The Ducks hired Lanning in 2021 to replace former coach Mario Cristobal. Lanning led the Ducks to a 10-3 record in his first season. They went 12-2 in 2023 and 13-1 in 2024, including an undefeated (13-0) regular season.

The Ducks, who lost to Ohio State in the Rose Bowl (a College Football Playoff quarterfinal), are 2-1 in bowl games under Lanning.

Lanning served as defensive coordinator at Georgia before landing in Eugene, Ore. He also held assistant roles and worked as a positional coach at Memphis, Alabama, Sam Houston State, Arizona State and Pittsburgh.

The University of Oregon board of trustees is to meet Friday. The agenda for the meeting, which is available on Zoom, states that topics will "include employment contracts for intercollegiate football coaches."

The Ducks announced Wednesday that they made several promotions and an addition to their 2025 football coaching staff. Tight ends coach Drew Mehringer was promoted to offensive coordinator; Rashad Wdood will coach cornerbacks; and Kamran Araghi and Koa Ka'ai will coach edge rushers and quarterbacks.

Cutter Leftwich will return as the Ducks' assistant offensive line coach and running game coordinator. He spent last season at North Texas.

"We are excited about our coaching staff as we prepare for the spring and the 2025 season," Lanning told GoDucks.com. "Our staff does a tremendous job of prioritizing the student-athlete experience and making sure we are putting our players in a position to succeed, both on and off the field.

"I look forward to seeing guys like Drew, Rashad, Kamran and Koa thrive in expanded roles, and we are thrilled to welcome Cutter back to our program to assist with our offensive line."

The Ducks will host Montana State in their regular-season opener Aug. 30 in Eugene.