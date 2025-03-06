Trending
March 6, 2025 / 11:12 AM

Jai Lucas named University of Miami men's basketball coach

By Alex Butler

March 6 (UPI) -- The University of Miami hired Duke associate head coach Jai Lucas as its new head coach, the school announced Thursday. He will be introduced Monday.

Lucas, 36, spent the last three seasons with the Blue Devils, serving as an assistant and associate head coach under head coach Jon Scheyer. He also had worked as an assistant at Texas and Kentucky, where he worked under head coaches Shaka Smart and John Calipari, respectively.

"I am incredibly grateful and honored to be the next head coach at the University of Miami," Lucas said in a news release. "Miami has everything you need to compete at the highest level -- elite academics, a passionate fan base, and a commitment to excellence in athletics.

"Beyond that, the city of Miami has a rich culture and energy that makes this an incredibly special place. The history, diversity, and passion for sports here are second to none.

"I look forward to building on an incredible foundation and leading this program into an exciting new era. My family and I can't wait to get to Coral Gables (Fla.,) and get to work."

Longtime coach Jim Larranega, who led the Hurricanes to a 274-174 record over 14 seasons, stepped down in December. The Hurricanes were 4-8 through their first games this season under Larranega. They are 6-24 entering their final game of the regular-season against North Carolina State on Saturday in Coral Gables.

Lucas worked as a recruiter and defensive coordinator for the Blue Devils (27-3), who rank No. 2 in the country and clinched the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season crown.

"We are excited to welcome Jai and his family to the Hurricane Family," athletic director Dan Radakovich said. "Jai is an innovative coach, a relentless recruiter and proven talent developer whose knowledge and passion for the game resonated throughout the interview process. He has coached at some of college basketball's most storied programs under tremendous head coaches.

"It is clear that Jai understands what it takes to compete on and off the floor in this new era of college basketball and he sees the great potential at Miami."

