Jessica Pegula (pictured) beat fellow American McCartney Kessler in the ATX women's singles final Sunday in Austin, Texas. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

March 4 (UPI) -- Tennis star Jessica Pegula, the daughter of the billionaire owners of the Buffalo Bills, helped fellow ATX Open finalists travel to the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, Calif., by offering them seats on her private jet. China's Zhang Shuai, who teamed up with American McCartney Kessler for a women's doubles loss to China's Yue Yuan and Russian Anna Blinkova on Sunday in Austin, was among the players to share the news on social media. Advertisement

"The final day girls discuss how flight to Indian Wells, many different ways, some one [could] leave from Austin/Houston/Dallas, someone might need to transfer at Los Angeles in the middle of the night," Zhang wrote in an Instagram post, including a photo of the jet.

"Because [it's] tough to get flight after the doubles final. In the meantime, Jessica Pegula offered everyone who played at the Sunday final to join her private jet. You know she can leave right away after her singles final, but she is such a selfless and generous girl. This message is not to show I took the jet, just wanted to prove. Appreciate and transferring the love."

Pegula, the No. 4 player in WTA singles rankings, beat Kessler (No. 48) in the women's singles final Friday in Austin.

"Thank you Jessie for your kindness and generosity," Blinkova wrote on her Instagram story.

Main-draw play for the BNP Paribas Open will start Wednesday in Indian Wells. Pegula will player her first match Friday at Indian Wells Tennis Garden.