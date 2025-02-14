JuJu Watkins delivers 'otherworldly' performance, helps USC stun No. 1 UCLA

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- JuJu Watkins stretched out for emphatic blocks on defense, while unloading her offensive arsenal and ending a cold shooting stretch to help the USC Trojans hand the top-ranked UCLA Bruins their first loss.

"JuJu was otherworldly," Trojans coach Lindsay Gottlieb said on the NBA broadcast of the 71-60 victory Thursday in Los Angeles. "It was one of the best performances I've seen."

Advertisement

The sophomore sensation made 12 of 26 attempts, including 6 of 9 from 3-point range, to total 38 points at the Galen Center. Watkins also recorded 11 rebounds, eight blocks and five assists for the No. 6 Trojans, who earned their first win over a No. 1 team since 1983.

Watkins, who made just 4 of 25 3-point attempts over her previous four games, scored 25 points in the first half against the Bruins. She registered six of her eight blocks and eight of her 11 rebounds in the second half.

Advertisement

"It's whatever it takes to win," Watkins, who made 6 of 7 3-point attempts in the first half, told reporters. "I didn't plan on having that many blocks, but it's whatever we need to win."

The Trojans led the Bruins 21-10 in points off turnovers, 14-3 in second-chance points and 16-7 in fast break points. The Bruins held a 26-18 edge in points in the paint, but shot just 15.4% from 3-point range, compared to the Trojans' 44.4% clip from downtown.

Forward Kiki Irafen, a projected Top 5 pick in the 2025 WNBA Draft, chipped in 13 points and nine rebounds in the victory.

The game had eight lead changes and was tied five times. The lead changed hands three times in the first quarter before Watkins led the Trojans to a 14-2 run to grab momentum. Watkins, who scored 11 points and made three 3-point attempts in the frame, helped the Trojans carry a 24-15 edge into the second quarter.

She made all three of her 3-point attempts en route to 14 points over the next 10 minutes. The Bruins used a 14-1 run to tie the score 1:13 before halftime, but Watkins drained another 3-pointer on the next possession to give the Trojans a 38-35 lead at the break.

Advertisement

The Bruins rebounded by scoring the first 10 points of the second half. They pushed their lead to seven points multiple times in the third quarter and carried a 52-47 edge into the fourth. The Trojans answered with an 8-1 surge to regain the advantage to start the final frame.

Guard Kiki Rice responded with a successful and-one layup-free throw conversion for a 56-55 lead, but the Bruins never led again. The Trojans outscored their rivals 16-4 over the final 4:25, leaning on Watkins, who recorded eight points, five blocks, four rebounds, four assists and a steal in the fourth quarter.

"I didn't teach JuJu any of that," Gottlieb said. "Just try to put her in situations to be her best self, and she does most of that work. What I was so impressed with tonight, obviously, was just the mentality she came out with."

Junior center Lauren Betts led the Bruins with 18 points and 13 rebounds. Rice chipped in 15 points and six assists.

Kevin Hart, Monica and Issa Rae were among the celebrities who attended Thursday's matchup.

Advertisement

"When you have people like that show up, you can't disappoint," said Watkins, the projected top pick in the 2027 NBA Draft. "Shout out to that. I'm really just a kid out there living out my dreams."

The Trojans (22-2) will face the Washington Huskies (14-11) on Sunday in Seattle. The Bruins (23-1) will host the No. 22 Michigan State Spartans (19-5) on Sunday in Los Angeles.