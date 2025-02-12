Trending
Feb. 12, 2025

College basketball: Indiana upsets Michigan State, denies Tom Izzo wins record

By Alex Butler

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Malik Reneau came off the bench for a 19-point, 12-rebound double-double to help the Indiana Hoosiers upset the No. 11 Michigan State Spartans and snap a five-game losing streak in East Lansing, Mich.

The unranked Hoosiers outshot the Spartans 48% to 38% from the floor in the 71-67 triumph Tuesday at Breslin Events Center. The game, played in front of a crowd of nearly 15,000, featured just one lead change.

"I was getting frustrated early on," Reneau, who scored 16 points in the second half, told reporters. "Coach said go straight to the rim. That's what I did.

"In the second half, everything was working for me."

With the victory, the Hoosiers denied Spartans coach Tom Izzo of passing former Indiana great Bob Knight for the most Big Ten wins (353) in history. They also gave the Spartans their first home loss (12-1) this season.

"A lot of people came in for it and I feel bad for them, because we had an opportunity for a special night," Izzo said. "I don't think the players played very well and I don't think the coaches coached very well. That's a bad combination against a team that was desperate."

Reneau, who started 18 of the Hoosiers' first 20 games this season, but is returning from an injury, made 8 of 19 shot attempts. Fellow Hoosiers forward Luke Goode and guard Myles Rice chipped in 10 apiece. Hoosiers center Oumar Ballo totaled 14 points and 10 rebounds in the victory.

"We were just trying to get off the schneid and get a win and I thought we had a total team effort tonight from everybody," Hoosiers coach Mike Woodson said.

The Spartans went on a 7-0 run to start the game and led 20-8 through the first 9:40. Ballo eventually helped the Hoosiers punch back, scoring 12 points in a 24-9 run to end the half. The Hoosiers held a 32-29 lead at the break and never trailed again. Goode scored eight of his 10 points over the first 20 minutes.

Reneau and the Hoosiers scored the first six points of the second half for a 38-29 edge. The Spartans cut the deficit to a single point several times down the stretch, but could not complete their rally against the Hoosiers' 2-3 zone.

"Give Indiana a lot of credit, everyone knows they've gone through a lot of hell," Izzo said. "Give Mike [Woodson] credit. He did a better job than I did. There are so many errors I'm disappointed in."

Spartans guard Jase Richardson totaled 13 points and six rebounds. Forward Frankie Fidler scored 12 points off the Spartans bench. Four of the Spartans' five starters combined to make just seven shots in the loss.

The Hoosiers (15-10) will host the UCLA Bruins (18-7) at 8 p.m. EST Friday in Bloomington, Ind. The Spartans (19-5) will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini (17-8) at 8 p.m. Saturday in Champaign, Ill.

