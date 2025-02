Tiger Woods appeared in just five PGA Tour tournaments last season and has yet to make his 2025 debut. File Photo by Tannen Maury/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods reversed course on his plan to participate in The Genesis Invitational, citing additional time he needs to process the recent death of his mother, Kultida. Woods announced Friday that he planned to make his 2025 season debut at the tournament. which will be held from Thursday through Sunday in San Diego. Advertisement

"I planned to tee it up this week, but I'm just not ready," Woods, the tournament host, wrote on social media. "I did my best to prepare, knowing it's what my mom would have wanted, but I'm still processing her loss."

The tournament is normally played at the Riviera Country Club, but was moved to Torrey PinesSouth Course because of the southern California wildfires.

"Thanks to everyone who has reached out," Woods wrote. "I hope to be at Torrey later in the week and appreciate the continued kindness since my mom's passing."

The 15-time major winner announced his mother's death Tuesday. She was 81. Woods did not provide a cause.

Woods, 49, withdrew from the tournament last year because of illness. He played just five tournaments last season before undergoing season-ending back surgery. He missed the third-round cut in his last PGA Tour appearance, which came at the British Open in July in Troon, Scotland.