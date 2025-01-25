Australian Open: American Madison Keys vanquishes Aryna Sabalenka

American Madison Keys of the United States (C) celebrates with her team after beating Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka in the 2025 Australian Open women's singles final Saturday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Jan. 25 (UPI) -- Madison Keys used wicked wrist work to singe the lines on Rod Laver Arena's cornflower blue court, transforming Aryna Sabalenka into a frantic foe to win Saturday's 2025 Australian Open women's singles final. Keys' 6-3, 2-6, 7-5 victory resulted in her first Grand Slam title in 46 appearances. She became the third American woman to win the tournament since 2002, joining Serena Williams and Sofia Kenin. Advertisement

"I have wanted this for so long," Keys, 29, said at trophy presentation. "I have been in one other Grand Slam final and it did not go my way. I didn't know if I was ever going to be back in this position to try to win the trophy again. My team believed in me every step of the way.

"They believed in me when I didn't believe in myself."

Keys prevailed in the power-player quarrel with a fantastic return game, including a blazing forehand to win match point and end the 2-hour, 2-minute contest. She also ditched a careful mindset, taking risks with aggressive responses to Sabalenka's unmatched service game.

She held a 6-3 edge in aces and converted 4 of 9 break point opportunities.

Sabalenka, 26, who was denied of a third-consecutive Australian Open crown, converted 3 of 8 break point chances. Keys totaled 92 points, compared to 91 from her Belarusian counterpart.

"I will come back stronger and do my best next year," Sabalenka said.

Keys, who waited seven years for her second Grand Slam singles finals appearance, was noticeably eager from first serve, while Sabalenka struggled with four double faults in the opening set.

Keys took advantage of Sabalenka's early woes for a 5-1 advantage in the first set. She claimed set point with a third break of her favored foe.

Sabalenka changed rackets in the second set, and tight strings appeared to aid a rabid rally. She broke a fatigued Keys twice as part of a string of five-consecutive game points to win the 45-minute set and tie the match.

Keys and Sabalenka exchanged the first 10 game points of the final set. Keys held again in the 11th game, fighting off Sabalenka's strong final effort.

Sabalenka, who led the WTA in aces last season, then lofted the ball for her final service game, attempting to force a tiebreak. Keys returned the shot with a backhand and went on to deploy consecutive forehands, forcing Sabalenka to lose her balance.

Keys ended the match with a strong strike into the right corner, with Sabalenka leaning the opposite direction and failing to attempt a return.

Keys, who earned $2.2 million, beat a strong group of players en route to her maiden title, including the world No. 1 [Sabalenka], No. 2 [Iga Swiatek], No. 7 [Elena Rybakina] and No. 11 [Danielle Collins]. She also will rise from No. 14 to No. 7 in the WTA rankings, matching her career high.

"Last year was so tough with some really bad injuries," Keys said. "I didn't know if I was going to be able to do it again. To be here and have this trophy and to be able to do this with my husband, I love you all so much. I cannot wait for more."

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy will face No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany in the men's singles final at 3:30 a.m. EST Sunday on ESPN.