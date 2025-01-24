Pegasus World Cup in Florida tops weekend horse racing

1 of 2 | White Abarrio, shown winning the 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic, is favorite for Saturday's Grade I Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park. Benoit Photography, courtesy of Santa Anita

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The Pegasus World Cup at Gulfstream Park takes racing's center stage this weekend with plenty of world-class competition surrounded by South Florida glitz. Meanwhile, the march to the Kentucky Derby continues with the $1 million Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park. Sam Houston Race Park in Texas presents its premier day and Gulfstream surrounds its big invitational races with quality stakes. Advertisement

In Dubai, "Fashion Friday" largely supplants previous years' "Super Saturday" as the main lead-in to World Cup night with the added attraction of Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior making his stakes debut.

Lots of action. Let's do the Derby doings, then take it track by track.

The Road to the Roses

Saturday's Grade III Southwest Stakes at Oaklawn Park in Arkansas offers a $1 million purse -- the first step in the richest series of Derby preps anywhere in the world, thanks to the Arkansas track's success with instant racing machines.

The Southwest also provides the winner 20 points on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby leaderboard.

Meanwhile, the purse for the Feb. 22 Rebel at Oaklawn is $1.25 million, and the March 29 Arkansas Derby there is worth $1.5 million.

Bob Baffert's embarrassment of 3-year-old riches in Southern California has him looking everywhere for opportunities that will keep his charges apart as long as possible.

That effort landed Gaming as the 2-1 favorite in the Southwest. Gaming won the Grade I Del Mar Futurity, finished second in the Breeders' Cup, then was third in the Los Alamitos Futurity. Others are promising, but if Gaming regains form, he will be tough.

Also, Saturday's $100,000 Spectacular Bid at Laurel Park is contested at 7 furlongs.

The Road to the Oaks

Quietside, Her Laugh and Take Charge Lady top a field of Saturday's $300,000 Martha Washington Stakes at Oaklawn Park. It's a tough call among those three.

Also: Saturday's $100,000 Xtra Heat Stakes at Laurel Park.

Gulfstream Park

Saturday's $3 million Grade I Pegasus World Cup Invitational probably hinges on whether 2023 Breeders' Cup Classic winner White Abarrio is truly back to form.

The now 6-year-old suffered through a miserable 2024, starting with a 10th -place finish in the Saudi Cup, but has shown signs of life this year.

If he's not up to snuff, Saudi Crown, Stronghold, Mixto and the lone filly, Locked, all would have chances. Kentucky Derby winner Mystik Dan and veteran Skippylongstocking also are here looking for turnarounds.

The $1 million Grade I Pegasus World Cup Turf Invitational has a situation analogous to its dirt counterpart.

Godolphin's 6-year-old globetrotter, Nations Pride, has been successful around the globe, but had a few tough beats last year and hasn't raced since finishing 10th, beaten more than 20 lengths, in the Group 3 Bahrain International Trophy in November.

Trainer Charlie Appleby is positive, but then he's paid to be that. Several California contenders are in, but those not liking Nations Pride might look to a few with past success over the course, such as Major Dude and Win for the Money.

The $500,000 Grade II Pegasus World Cup Filly & Mare Turf Invitational looks like a program-stabber.

It's leavened by the presence of Dona Clota, a Chilean-bred who makes her first North American start for trainer Ignacio Correas IV, who has success with this type, and South African import Bless My Stars, making her second U.S. start.

South African horses will be heard from in North America in the coming years.

That powerful lineup is supported by the $200,000 Grade II Inside Information for filly and mare sprinters, the $200,000 Grade III William L. McKnight at 1 1/2 miles on the turf, the $150,000 Grade III La Prevoyante for fillies and mares at 1 1/2 miles on the turf and the $150,000 Grade III Fred W. Hooper at 1 mile on the dirt.

Sam Houston

Saturday's $300,000 Grade III Houston Ladies Classic and $200,000 John B. Connally Turf Cup are the highlights of the season at the Dallas-Houston area track. The program includes the $100,000 Bob Bork Texas Turf Mile for 3-year-olds.

Santa Anita

Imagination, looking for his first win in nearly 11 months, is the morning-line favorite in a field of seven set for Saturday's $200,000 Grade II San Pasqual, 1 1/8 miles on the dirt. The Bob Baffert trainee was last seen finishing third in the Grade I Malibu. Tarantino comes off a pair of seconds in graded stakes.

Around the world, around the clock

Dubai

Friday night's huge program features Hong Kong superstar Romantic Warrior in the marquee race, the Group 1 Jebel Hatta at 1 1/8 miles on the turf. Romantic Warrior is prepping for his first-ever dirt start in the $20 million Group 1 Saudi Cup a month down the road in Riyadh.

Also on tap are the Group 1 Al Maktoum Challenge at 1 3/16 miles on the dirt; the Group 3 UAE 2,000 Guineas for Derby hopefuls; the Group 2 Blue Point Sprint on the grass; the Group 3 Al Shindagha Sprint on the dirt; the Group 2 Al Fahidi Fort at 7 furlongs on the grass; and the Group 3 Firebreak Stakes at 1 mile on the dirt.

Some big names are in those races, including last year's Dubai World Cup winner, Laurel River, and sprint powerhouse Tuz. Godolphin is well-represented, too. But, Romantic Warrior to the contrary notwithstanding, these races are largely for local runners trying to earn a spot in the big-money events on World Cup night.

Saudi Arabia

Saturday's Group 3 Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques at King Abdulaziz Racecourse in Riyadh offers the winner a guaranteed spot in the $20 million Saudi Cup.