German Alexander Zverev (L) embraces Serbian Novak Djokovic after Djokovic retired from their 2025 Australian Open semifinal match Friday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- Jannik Sinner swept Ben Shelton in straight sets while Alexander Zverev advanced Friday through an injury-related retirement from Novak Djokovic, setting up a 2025 Australian Open final between the Italian and German. Sinner, the world No. 1, will meet the second-ranked Zverev in the men's singles final Sunday in Melbourne. Advertisement

"We've had some very tough matches in the past," Sinner said on the ESPN broadcast. "Everything can happen. He is an incredible player. ... There is going to be a lot of tension, but I'm happy to put myself in this position again."

Sinner totaled 23 winners and just 26 unforced errors in his 7-6(2), 6-2, 6-3 victory Friday at Rod Laver Arena. He also converted 6 of 13 break point opportunities in the 2-hour, 36-minute match. His 20th-ranked American foe totaled 27 winners, but committed 55 unforced errors. Shelton converted just 2 of 7 break points.

"I tried to move him around and tried stay aggressive," Sinner said. "Today it helped a lot. These matches can go very very long. I'm so happy today to finish in three and very happy to be in the final."

Shelton and Sinner struggled to execute their serves early on. The American broke the Italian's first serve and held for a 2-0 lead. Sinner rallied with two holds and a break to earn his own lead in the fifth game. They exchanged the next five game points before Shelton earned another break. Sinner then broke Shelton for a second time to win set point.

Sinner dominated the second set, breaking Shelton's first two serves and earning a 4-0 advantage en route to the 6-2 triumph. He broke the Italian two more times in the final set and claimed match point when Shelton hit a forehand return into the net off of his final serve.

Earlier Friday, Zverev and Djokovic battled in a 1-hour, 21-minute first set. Zverev won that set in a tiebreaker, using eight aces and 24 winners in the 7-6(5) triumph. His No. 7 foe totaled five aces and 11 winners, but retired immediately after set point.

Djokovic, who favored his left leg, cited a muscle tear as the reason for his exit.

"I didn't hit a ball since [the] Alcaraz match, so until like an hour before today's match," the Serbian said. "I did everything I possibly can to basically manage the muscle tear that I had.

"Medications and, I guess, the strap, and the physio work helped to some extent today. But yeah, towards the end of that first set I just started feeling more and more pain. It was too much, I guess, to handle for me at the moment.

"Unfortunate ending, but I tried."

The Sinner-Zverev match will air at 3:30 a.m. EST Sunday on ESPN.

"I think Jannik has been the best player in the world for the past 12 months," Zverev said. "There is no doubt about it. He won two Grand Slams and has been very stable. He is definitely one of the best players in the world. ... I think it's going to be interesting."

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus will face No. 14 Madison Keys of the United States in the women's singles final at 3:30 a.m. Saturday on ESPN.