Jan. 24, 2025 / 2:28 PM

College Football Playoff picks Las Vegas for 2027 finale

By Alex Butler
Las Vegas will host the College Football Playoff national title game Jan. 25, 2027. Photo courtesy of the College Football Playoff
Las Vegas will host the College Football Playoff national title game Jan. 25, 2027. Photo courtesy of the College Football Playoff

Jan. 24 (UPI) -- The 2027 College Football Playoff finale will be held at Allegiant Stadium. the home of the Las Vegas Raiders, event organizers announced Friday.

"College football fans across the country are going to be thrilled to hear this news today," CFP executive director Rich Clark said. "Las Vegas has shown the world they have amazing venues and boundless energy to host an event like the College Football Playoff National Championship in spectacular fashion.

"I can't think of a better stage to crown the best team in college football in 2027. I also want to thank Steve Hill and the entire Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority for the hard work and dedication they put in to making this day a reality for their city."

The title game will be held Jan. 25, 2027, in Las Vegas. Hard Rock Stadium, the home facility of the Miami Dolphins, will host the next title game Jan. 19, 2026, in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The Atlanta Falcons' Mercedes-Benz Stadium served as host of the finale for the 2024-25 College Football Playoff, which was the first to feature 12 teams. College Football Playoff officials are considering expanding the field to include more teams in 2026.

"Pairing the energy of Las Vegas with the College Football Playoff National Championship will make for a truly extraordinary event, both on and off the field," Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority president Steve Hill said.

"We appreciate the opportunity the CFP has provided us to welcome college football's greatest athletes and biggest fans for an unmatched national championship experience in the city built for celebration."

