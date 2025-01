Head coach Kim Mulkey and the LSU Tigers will now face the South Carolina Gamecocks on Friday in Columbia, S.C. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 22 (UPI) -- A highly anticipated women's basketball matchup between No. 2 South Carolina and No. 5 LSU, planned for Thursday, will be postponed to Friday because of a winter storm, the Southeastern Conference announced Wednesday. ESPN also announced that the first women's basketball College GameDay show of the season, planned for Thursday in Columbia, S.C., will be canceled. Advertisement

LSU and South Carolina meet at 5 p.m. EST Friday in Columbia. The game will air on ESPN. Classes on LSU's Baton Rouge, La., campus were canceled through Thursday. Highways in and around the city remained closed Wednesday after the winter storm dropped heavy snow throughout south Louisiana.

The Tigers (20-0) are scheduled to host Texas A&M (9-8) on Sunday at the Pete Maravich Assembly Center. The Gamecocks (19-1) will face No. 17 Tennessee (15-4) at 7 p.m. Monday in Knoxville, Tenn.

An NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and New Orleans Pelicans, planned for Wednesday, also was postponed because of the New Orleans-area storm. The date and time for the rescheduled game was not announced.