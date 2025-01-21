Trending
Jan. 21, 2025 / 8:28 AM

Americans Coco Gauff, Tommy Paul ousted from Australian Open

By Alex Butler
American Coco Gauff reacts during a quarterfinal final loss to Paula Badosa of Spain at the 2025 Australian Open on Tuesday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE
American Coco Gauff reacts during a quarterfinal final loss to Paula Badosa of Spain at the 2025 Australian Open on Tuesday in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff and Tommy Paul became the latest Americans ousted from the 2025 Australian Open after losing quarterfinal matches Tuesday in Melbourne. Top-ranked Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka advanced to the semifinals.

No. 12 Paula Badosa of Spain beat Gauff in straight sets at Rod Laver Arena. Gauff, ranked No. 3 in the world, struggled to play clean tennis throughout the 1-hour, 43-minute contest.

"I'm disappointed that I could have done a little better in some areas, but I tried my best with what I had today and that's all I can do," Gauff, who reached the quarterfinals in four of her last six Grand Slam appearances, told reporters.

Gauff held a 31-15 advantage in winners, but converted just 2 of 3 break point chances and totaled 41 unforced errors, compared to 23 from Badosa.

Badosa will now meet Sabalenka, her best friend, in her first career Grand Slam singles semifinal. The winner will compete for the women's title at the first Grand Slam of the season.

"It's going to be a battle inside the court of course, but outside it's super normal," said Badosa, who fired 31 winners and converted 4 of 10 break points in her 7-5, 6-4 win over Gauff.

Sabalenka beat No. 32 Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia 6-2, 2-6, 6-3 in her quarterfinal. She totaled 29 winners and 27 unforced errors, while converting 6 of 8 break points in the 1-hour, 53-minute match.

Pavlyuchenkova logged 23 winners and 23 unforced errors. She converted 5 of 8 break points.

No. 14 Madison Keys of the United States will face No. 27 Elena Svitolina of Ukraine in the third women's quarterfinal Wednesday in Melbourne. The winner of that match will meet No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland or No. 8 Emma Navarro of the United States in the other semifinal.

On the men's side, No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany eliminated No. 11 Tommy Paul of the United States with a 7-6(1), 7-6(0), 2-6, 6-1 Day 10 triumph.

Paul held edges of 9-7 in aces and 44-27 in winners, but committed 56 unforced errors in the 3-hour, 28-minute match. Zverev totaled just 36 unforced errors. The German converted 4 of 7 break points, compared to the American's 4 of 11 clip.

Zverev will face No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain or No. 7 Novak Djokovic of Serbia in a men's singles semifinal.

No. 20 Ben Shelton of the United States will battle No. 55 Lorenzo Sonego of Italy in the third men's quarterfinal on Day 11.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy and No. 8 Alex de Minaur of Australia will meet in the last quarterfinal. The winner will face Shelton or Sonego in the semifinals.

An encore presentation of Day 10 matches will air at 1 p.m. EST Tuesday on ESPN2. Day 11 quarterfinal coverage will stream at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday on ESPN+ and air at 9 p.m. on ESPN2.

Semifinal coverage will air Thursday and Friday on ESPN. The women's and men's finals will air at 3:30 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, respectively, on the same network.

Latest Headlines

Manchester City signs Brazilian teen defender Vitor Reis
Soccer // 39 minutes ago
Manchester City signs Brazilian teen defender Vitor Reis
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Manchester City finalized the transfer of Vitor Reis and signed the Brazilian teen defender to a 4 1/2-year contract, the Premier League soccer club announced Tuesday.
Disco Time dances into the Kentucky Derby picture with weekend win
Sports News // 1 hour ago
Disco Time dances into the Kentucky Derby picture with weekend win
Jan. 21 (UPI) -- Disco Time waltzed into the Kentucky Derby picture with a weekend win in New Orleans, as two of Hong Kong's top runners easily won Group 1 races and may seek international targets.
Ohio State holds off Notre Dame for College Football Playoff crown
Sports News // 9 hours ago
Ohio State holds off Notre Dame for College Football Playoff crown
ATLANTA, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Ohio State weathered a punishing Notre Dame opening drive with smothering defense for the majority of the College Football Playoff finale, but needed to squash a late rally to claim the crown Monday in Atlanta.
Elite Ohio State-Notre Dame defensive clash caps marathon college football season
Sports News // 22 hours ago
Elite Ohio State-Notre Dame defensive clash caps marathon college football season
ATLANTA, Jan. 20 (UPI) -- Premier defenses led by the stingiest secondaries in the country most likely will determine the outcome of the College Football Playoff finale, with Notre Dame and Ohio State meeting Monday in Atlanta.
Built looks to build on his Kentucky Derby credentials in New Orleans
Sports News // 3 days ago
Built looks to build on his Kentucky Derby credentials in New Orleans
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- Built looks to build on his Kentucky Derby credentials Saturday in New Orleans; two of December's heros return to Group 1 action in Hong Kong.
Miami Dolphins named as home team for first NFL game in Spain
NFL // 3 days ago
Miami Dolphins named as home team for first NFL game in Spain
Jan. 17 (UPI) -- The Miami Dolphins will be the home team in the first NFL game to be played in Spain, and that will be next regular season, the NFL said Friday.
North Carolina rules out NFL as option for new coach Bill Belichick
Sports News // 4 days ago
North Carolina rules out NFL as option for new coach Bill Belichick
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Taking an NFL job is "not an option" this offseason for new North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick, Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi said Thursday in attempting to quash rumors.
Indiana Fever reveal plans for new $78M facility on former jail site
Sports News // 4 days ago
Indiana Fever reveal plans for new $78M facility on former jail site
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever will break ground this summer on a new $78 million practice facility on the former site of a county jail in downtown Indianapolis, Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday.
Fox Sports to broadcast LIV Golf events
Sports News // 4 days ago
Fox Sports to broadcast LIV Golf events
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Fox Sports and LIV Golf agreed to a multiyear media rights deal, with plans to start broadcasts of tournaments starting in February, they announced Thursday.
Legendary baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90
MLB // 4 days ago
Legendary baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Sports broadcasting icon Bob Uecker, the longtime voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, died Thursday, the MLB franchise announced. He was 90.
