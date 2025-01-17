Trending
Sports News
Jan. 17, 2025 / 9:40 AM

Built looks to build on his Kentucky Derby credentials in New Orleans

By Robert Kieckhefer, UPI Racing Writer
Built, shown winning the Gun Runner Stakes in December, is the favorite for Saturday's Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds -- the weekend's top Kentucky Derby prep. Photo courtesy of Fair Grounds
1 of 2 | Built, shown winning the Gun Runner Stakes in December, is the favorite for Saturday's Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds -- the weekend's top Kentucky Derby prep. Photo courtesy of Fair Grounds

Jan. 17 (UPI) -- A relatively quiet midwinter weekend on the racing front nonetheless has another important stop on the "Road to the Kentucky Derby -- Saturday's Lecomte Stakes at Fair Grounds in New Orleans, where preparations are well underway for Mardi Gras on March 4.

Fair Grounds surrounds the Lecomte with the Silverbulletday Stakes for 3-year-old fillies, the Grade III Louisiana Stakes at 1 1/16 miles on the dirt and three more stakes on both turf and dirt.

On the global scene, Hong Kong resumes Group 1 action with Sunday's Stewards Cup and Centenary Sprint Cup.

The Lecomte

Built is a deserving favorite in the Lecomte after dominating the local Gun Runner Stakes on Dec. 21, winning by 6 3/4 lengths in his first trip around two turns.

The Hard Spun colt, trained by Wayne Catalano for Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners, broke his maiden in his second start Oct. 6 at Keeneland.

It's no longer early innings in the Kentucky Derby chase but there still is no shortage of promising types who could step up in this race. Nine of the 13 won their last start.

Maximum Promise scored by 14 1/2 lengths at Ellis Park in August. Calling Card got his first win Nov. 17 at Aqueduct by 17 1/4 lengths, albeit against fellow New York-breds. Tough Catch stretches out after winning the 6-furlongs Sugar Bowl Stakes on Dec. 21. Disco Time looks like a good Juddmonte homebred contender.

Also Saturday at Fair Grounds: Eight 3-year-old fillies are entered for what promises to be a contentious $150,000 Silverbulletday Stakes, first round of the local Kentucky Oaks prep series.

And the 2023 Breeders' Cup Turf Sprint winner, Nobals will look for his second straight win in the $100,000 Duncan F. Kenner Stakes at 5 1/2 furlongs on the turf.

The $175,000 Grade III Louisiana Stakes has runners whose past performances include all sorts of Derby entries -- the Louisiana Derby, the Zia Park Derby, the Santa Anita Derby, the Ontario Derby among them.

The favorite is Hit Show, a 5-year-old Brad Cox trainee for Wathnan Racing who finished fifth in the Kentucky Derby in 2023 and then second in the Oklahoma Derby. He's won three of his last four starts.

Hong Kong

Two of the impressive winners from December's Longines Hong Kong International Races return to action Sunday at Sha Tin Racecourse, looking to double up on their top-level glory.

The 1,600-meter Stewards' Cup features a hefty lineup of proven runners, including last year's winner, Voyage Bubble, who comes off a win in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Mile in December and a potential future star in Patch of Theta, who takes on the big boys for the first time.

Also on the Sunday program is the Group1 Centenary Sprint Cup -- a 1,200-meter dash that attracted a field of eight, seven of whom are likely to be chasing Ka Ying Rising at the finish.

Ka Ying Rising is riding an eight-race winning streak, capped by a victory in the Group 1 Longines Hong Kong Sprint on Dec. 8.

The 4-year-old New Zealand-bred won a trial heat Jan. 9 under leading Hong Kong jockey Zac Purton at Sha Tin by 3/4 length over Voyage Bubble. Trainer David Hayes said that honed his edge to face some of the same rivals he defeated in the Internationals.

In other action:

Saturday's $150,000 Renaissance Stakes at Oaklawn Park finds Kale's Angel returning to sprinting after finishing third in the Smarty Jones Stakes, the first of the Arkansas track's Kentucky Derby series.

Aqueduct's weekend feature is Saturday's $125,000 Busanda at 9 furlongs for 3-year-old fillies.

Santa Anita showcases older fillies and mares in Sunday's $100,000 Grade III La Canada and sprinters going down the hillside course in the $100,000 Grade III Las Cinegas.

