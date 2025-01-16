Americans Fritz, Collins, Navarro advance to Australian Open's third round; Tiafoe out

American Taylor Fritz hits a shot against Cristian Garin of Chile in the second round of the 2025 Australian Open on Thursday at Melbourne Park in Melbourne. Photo by Joel Carrett/EPA-EFE

"I'm super happy with how I played through my first two rounds," Fritz told reporters. "I thought today I played really well. Hopefully I can play like that again in the third round.

Fritz, the top-ranked (No. 4) American man, needed just 82 minutes to sweep No. 150 Cristian Garin of Chile. The American is looking to advance to his third-consecutive Grand Slam quarterfinal, a run that included Wimbledon 2024 and a 2024 U.S. Open finals appearance. He also was a quarterfinalist at the 2024 Australian Open.

Fritz edged Garin 8-2 in aces and 24-9 in winners in the 6-2, 6-1, 6-0 victory. He converted 7 of 9 break point opportunities, while his foe never earned chance for a break point .

Fritz will meet No. 41 Gael Monfils of France in the third round. The winner of the Fritz-Monfils will face Shelton (No. 20) or No. 15 Lorenzo Musetti of Italy in the fourth round.

"It's going to be a fun match," Fritz said of his meeting with Monfils.

Shelton advanced with a 6-3, 6-3, 6-7(4), 6-4 win over No 182 Pablo Carreno Busta of Spain. He totaled 17 aces, compared to his foe's three. He also held a 43-22 edge in winners and converted 4 of 5 break points. Carreno Busta failed to convert six break point chances.

Tiafoe exited via upset Thursday in Melbourne. The No. 16 player in the ATP Tour singles rankings, who reached the U.S. Open semifinals twice in the last three years, held a 19-14 advantage in aces and totaled 44 unforced errors, compared to 64 for second-round foe Fabian Marozsan (No. 59) of Hungary.

Marozsan totaled 63 winners, compared to Tiafoe's 48, in the 6-7(3), 6-4, 3-6, 6-1, 6-1 win. He also converted 6 of 17 break points in the 3-hour, 17-minute match. Tiafoe converted just 3 of 20 break points. He went 0 for 10 on break points in the fourth set.

No. 42 Alex Michelsen and No. 46 Marcos Giron were the other American men to advance on Day 5 of the first Grand Slam of the tennis season.

No. 1 Jannik Sinner of Italy, No. 8 Alex de Minaur of Australia, No. 13 Holger Rune of Denmark and No. 19 Karen Khachanov of Russia also won their second-round matches.

Sinner will meet Giron in the third round. The winner will face Rune or No. 51 Miomir Kecmanovic of Serbia in the fourth round. Michelsen will see Khachanov in the third round.

On the women's side, Navarro was the top American to win a second-round match Thursday at Melbourne Park. The No. 8 player in the WTA singles rankings broke No. 108 Wang Xiyu of China seven times in the 6-3, 3-6, 6-4 victory at Margaret Court Arena. She also converted 21 unforced errors, compared to Wang's 39.

Navarro, a 2024 U.S. Open semifinalist, will play No. 39 Ons Jabeur of Tunisia -- a former world No. 2 -- in the third round.

Collins, ranked No. 11, beat No. 195 Destanee Aiava of Australia 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-2 in her second round match. She edged Aiava 6-5 in aces and 45-25 in winners. She converted 4 of 13 break points in the 2-hour, 25-minute meeting.

Collins, a 2022 Australian Open finalist, will face fellow American Madison Keys in the third round. Keys (No. 14), a two-time semifinalist, beat No. 125 Elena-Gabriela Rusa of Romania 7-6(1), 2-6, 7-5 in a 2-hour, 30-minute match.

No. 2 Iga Swiatek of Poland, No. 4 Jasmine Paolini of Italy, No. 7 Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan, No. 10 Daria Kasatkina of Russia and No. 17 Beatriz Haddad Maia of Brazil were the other top women's players to win second-round matches.

No. 61 Emma Raducanu of Great Britain advanced with a straight-sets triumph over No. 35 Amanda Anisimova of the United States. Raducanu will meet Swiatek in the third round. The winner of the All-American Keys-Collins matchup will face Rybakina or No. 33 Dayana Yastremska of Ukraine in the fourth round.

No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, Americans Coco Gauff (No. 3) and Jessica Pegula (No. 6), No. 12 Paula Badosa of Spain, No. 13 Diana Schnaider of Russia, No. 15 Mirra Andreeva of Russia and No. 51 Naomi Osaka of Japan are expected to be the top women in action Friday.

No. 2 Alexander Zverev of Germany, No. 3 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, No. 7 Novak Djokovic of Serbia and No. 12 Tommy Paul of the United States will be among the top men's players in third-round matches on Day 6.

Third-round coverage of Friday's matches will start Thursday in the United States, due to a major time difference in Melbourne. That coverage will begin at 7 p.m. EST on ESPN+ and 9 p.m. on ESPN2.