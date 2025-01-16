Trending
Jan. 16, 2025 / 3:30 PM

North Carolina rules out NFL as option for new coach Bill Belichick

By Alex Butler
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was hired last month by North Carolina, will not consider taking an NFL job this offseason, general manager Michael Lombardi said. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI
Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, who was hired last month by North Carolina, will not consider taking an NFL job this offseason, general manager Michael Lombardi said. File Photo by Matthew Healey/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Taking an NFL job is "not an option" this offseason for new North Carolina football coach Bill Belichick, Tar Heels general manager Michael Lombardi said Thursday in attempting to quash rumors.

"Bill is recruiting in D.C. today and Baltimore tomorrow," Lombardi wrote Thursday on X. "His focus is on North Carolina football, hiring staff members and developing the team. The NFL isn't an option, so please stop making it one."

Lombardi sent the message in response to a report that Belichick has not signed a contract with the Tar Heels. The North Carolina general manager later confirmed on ESPN that the longtime New England Patriots coach agreed to terms with the school.

The Tar Heels announced that they hired Belichick in December. Belichick, who split with the Patriots in 2024, failed to land a job during last offseason's NFL head coach hiring cycle.

His agreement with the Tar Heels includes a reported $10 million buyout clause if terminated before June 1. That clause drops to $1 million after that date.

Several head coaching vacancies remain in the NFL, including with the Chicago Bears, Dallas Cowboys, Las Vegas Raiders, New Orleans Saints, Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

Belichick is set to make a $1 million base salary, with another $9 million coming from supplemental income. The first three years of his five-year agreement are guaranteed. Belichick also could earn up to $3.5bmillion per year in bonuses.

The future Hall of Fame coach said "I didn't come here to leave" when asked last month at his introductory news conference about potentially taking an NFL job.

"I'm here to do the best I can for the University of North Carolina and the program," Belichick said. "That's what I'm here to do. I'll give the best I have every single day."

The Tar Heels went 6-7 last season under former coach Mack Brown, who was fired in November.

