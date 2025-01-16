Fox Sports to broadcast LIV Golf events

LIV Golf events will now air on Fox Sports platforms. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

"We are thrilled to partner with Fox Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world," LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in a news release. "LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation's premier sports leagues and conferences.

"I want to thank the Fox Sports team who share our vision for the future of golf, a new model that is redefining how the sport is experienced. LIV Golf is drawing a younger, more active and tech-savvy fan base, and as our players and teams prepare for LIV Golf's biggest season yet, this agreement will take our broadcast to new heights."

All three days of LIV Golf tournaments will air live, with more than half of the schedule on Fox or FS1. Other rounds will air on FS2, Fox Business Network and the Fox Sports App. All coverage also will stream on the Fox Sports App and LIV Golf+ app.

"Fox Sports is excited to broadcast the LIV Golf League, showcasing athletes at the top of their game competing at an elite level for viewers across the nation," Fox Sports executive vice president Jordan Bazant said. "The addition of LIV Golf is a natural fit for FOX Sports' prominent slate of big events, world-class names and premium sports coverage."

Arlo White will lead play-by-play, with analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz also in the broadcast booth. Su-Ann Heng and Dom Boulet will provide on-course coverage.

The third season of LIV Golf will start with LIV Golf Riyadh from Feb. 6 to 8 at Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Golf Club. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which finances LIV Golf, signed a framework agreement with the PGA Tour in 2023.

The proposed a union between the organizations is not yet finalized amid multiple probes into their business dealings, including one from the Department of Justice.

The LIV Golf season includes 14 tournaments, with 13 teams of four golfers competing around the world.

"This partnership is a huge step forward for LIV Golf and our fans as it will help bring our tournaments to a broader audience," LIV Golf star Jon Rahm said. "Fox Sports has a reputation for delivering world-class sports coverage and I'm confident they will elevate the experience for everyone watching.

"I believe Fox Sports shares our commitment to pushing boundaries and innovating, and I can't wait to see how this collaboration connects more fans to our sport."