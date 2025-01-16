Trending
Advertisement
Sports News
Jan. 16, 2025 / 1:47 PM

Fox Sports to broadcast LIV Golf events

By Alex Butler
LIV Golf events will now air on Fox Sports platforms. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI
LIV Golf events will now air on Fox Sports platforms. File Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Fox Sports and LIV Golf agreed to a multiyear media rights deal, with plans to start broadcasts of tournaments starting in February, they announced Thursday.

The pact will put the PGA Tour's rival, entering its third season, on a major sports network for the first time. LIV Golf previously aired on the CW.

Advertisement

"We are thrilled to partner with Fox Sports, one of the preeminent broadcast networks in the world," LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil said in a news release. "LIV Golf is getting bigger and bolder, and this relationship signals the next phase of growth as our League joins the company of the nation's premier sports leagues and conferences.

"I want to thank the Fox Sports team who share our vision for the future of golf, a new model that is redefining how the sport is experienced. LIV Golf is drawing a younger, more active and tech-savvy fan base, and as our players and teams prepare for LIV Golf's biggest season yet, this agreement will take our broadcast to new heights."

All three days of LIV Golf tournaments will air live, with more than half of the schedule on Fox or FS1. Other rounds will air on FS2, Fox Business Network and the Fox Sports App. All coverage also will stream on the Fox Sports App and LIV Golf+ app.

Advertisement

"Fox Sports is excited to broadcast the LIV Golf League, showcasing athletes at the top of their game competing at an elite level for viewers across the nation," Fox Sports executive vice president Jordan Bazant said. "The addition of LIV Golf is a natural fit for FOX Sports' prominent slate of big events, world-class names and premium sports coverage."

Arlo White will lead play-by-play, with analysts David Feherty and Jerry Foltz also in the broadcast booth. Su-Ann Heng and Dom Boulet will provide on-course coverage.

The third season of LIV Golf will start with LIV Golf Riyadh from Feb. 6 to 8 at Saudi Arabia's Riyadh Golf Club. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF), which finances LIV Golf, signed a framework agreement with the PGA Tour in 2023.

The proposed a union between the organizations is not yet finalized amid multiple probes into their business dealings, including one from the Department of Justice.

The LIV Golf season includes 14 tournaments, with 13 teams of four golfers competing around the world.

"This partnership is a huge step forward for LIV Golf and our fans as it will help bring our tournaments to a broader audience," LIV Golf star Jon Rahm said. "Fox Sports has a reputation for delivering world-class sports coverage and I'm confident they will elevate the experience for everyone watching.

Advertisement

"I believe Fox Sports shares our commitment to pushing boundaries and innovating, and I can't wait to see how this collaboration connects more fans to our sport."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Legendary baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90
MLB // 1 hour ago
Legendary baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Sports broadcasting icon Bob Uecker, the longtime voice of the Milwaukee Brewers, died Thursday, the MLB franchise announced. He was 90.
American teen Learner Tien upsets Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open's second round
Sports News // 3 hours ago
American teen Learner Tien upsets Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open's second round
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- American teen Learner Tien pulled off the biggest upset so far at the 2025 Australian Open, ousting Russian Daniil Medvedev -- the No. 5 player in the world -- in a 4-hour, 49-minute thriller at Margaret Court Arena.
San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma linked to potential Chelsea move
Soccer // 5 hours ago
San Diego Wave defender Naomi Girma linked to potential Chelsea move
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Naomi Girma, who currently plays for the San Diego Wave of the National Women's Soccer League, is being pursued by several European clubs, with Chelsea reportedly leading the race to sign the star defender.
NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans
NFL // 8 hours ago
NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans
Jan. 16 (UPI) -- Hungry and ball-hawking Houston Texans defenders will test the Kansas City Chiefs -- threatening their quest to win a record third consecutive Super Bowl -- to open the divisional weekend playoff slate Saturday.
Indianapolis Colts to hold 2025 home game in Berlin
NFL // 1 day ago
Indianapolis Colts to hold 2025 home game in Berlin
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- The Indianapolis Colts will be the home team in the first NFL regular-season game played in Berlin, the league announced Wednesday. The Colts' opponent and the kickoff time and date for the game will be announced later.
Los Angeles 'boat-races' Jupiter Links in Tiger Woods' TGL debut
Sports News // 1 day ago
Los Angeles 'boat-races' Jupiter Links in Tiger Woods' TGL debut
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods conceded that his Jupiter Links squad was "boat-raced" during his debut in TGL, the tech-infused golf league he started with Rory McIlroy. Collin Morikawa's Los Angeles Golf Club earned the 12-1 triumph.
Gauff stays unbeaten, advances to Australian Open's third round; Osaka ousts Muchova
Sports News // 1 day ago
Gauff stays unbeaten, advances to Australian Open's third round; Osaka ousts Muchova
Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Coco Gauff swept Jodie Burrage, while Naomi Osaka upset Karolina Muchova to advance to the third round Wednesday at the 2025 Australian Open. Both players need just one more win to set up a fourth-round meeting.
Caitlin Clark's alleged stalker tells judge he's 'guilty as charged'
Sports News // 1 day ago
Caitlin Clark's alleged stalker tells judge he's 'guilty as charged'
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Michael Lewis, a 55-year-old man arrested on a felony charge for allegedly stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark, told an Indianapolis judge on Tuesday that he is "guilty as charged."
Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh expecting first child
NFL // 2 days ago
Tim Tebow, wife Demi-Leigh expecting first child
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former NFL quarterback and college football legend Tim Tebow and his wife, Demi-Leigh, are expecting their first child, they announced Tuesday on social media.
Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones discuss Cowboys coaching vacancy
NFL // 2 days ago
Deion Sanders, Jerry Jones discuss Cowboys coaching vacancy
Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Former star cornerback-turned-college-football-coach Deion Sanders, one of the most revered players in NFL history, says he is "intrigued" by the idea of filling the Dallas Cowboys head coaching vacancy.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Field for $20 million Saudi Cup horse race could be strongest ever
Field for $20 million Saudi Cup horse race could be strongest ever
NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans
NFL playoffs: Reigning champion Chiefs open divisional weekend vs. Texans
Legendary baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90
Legendary baseball broadcaster Bob Uecker dies at 90
Gauff stays unbeaten, advances to Australian Open's third round; Osaka ousts Muchova
Gauff stays unbeaten, advances to Australian Open's third round; Osaka ousts Muchova
American teen Learner Tien upsets Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open's second round
American teen Learner Tien upsets Daniil Medvedev in Australian Open's second round
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement