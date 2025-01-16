Indiana Fever reveal plans for new $78M facility on former jail site

1 of 3 | The Indiana Fever are to start practicing at the new the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center in 2027 in Indianapolis. Photo by Pacers Sports & Entertainment

Jan. 16 (UPI) -- The Indiana Fever will break ground this summer on a new $78 million practice facility on the former site of a county jail in downtown Indianapolis, Pacers Sports & Entertainment announced Thursday. The Fever, led by superstar guard Caitlin Clark, previously practiced at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, where the NBA's Indiana Pacers hold home games.

"We are excited to partner with Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett to identify the perfect location for the Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center," PS&E owner Herb Simon said in a news release.

"The city of Indianapolis continues to be a tremendous partner as we elevate our team, players and community."

Construction of the 108,000-square-foot facility will start in August. The three-story complex, which will be connected by a skybridge to the Gainbridge Fieldhouse and a parking garage, is expected to open before the 2027 WNBA season.

The Indiana Fever Sports Performance Center will be "designed to address the specific needs of female athletes competing at the highest level," the Fever said.

The facility will include two regulation-size courts, a full-service kitchen, hydration station, yoga and Pilates area, and strength and conditioning equipment. Massages, infrared light therapy, a sauna, steam room, heat studios, a float tank and hydrotherapy pools also will be available.

"This elite training center is a reflection of our organization's ongoing commitment to ensuring that our players have the highest level of resources to be successful," Fever president Kelly Krauskopf said.

"As we look to the future, the focus of creating a first-class player experience designed exclusively for women athletes will set us apart."

The Fever will start their 2025 season against the Chicago Sky on May 17 in Indianapolis. Gainbridge Fieldhouse also will serve as host of the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game on July 19.

"Last year, we experienced an unprecedented boom in interest and attention on women's sports around the world, led in large part by our very own Indiana Fever," Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett said.

"Indianapolis is proud to see this significant investment from Pacers Sports & Entertainment drive further momentum in women's basketball in our community and continue to elevate our status as a major league sports city."