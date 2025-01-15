Tiger Woods and Jupiter Links Golf Club lost their first TGL match to Los Angeles Golf Club on Tuesday in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 15 (UPI) -- Tiger Woods conceded that his Jupiter Links squad was "boat-raced" during his debut in TGL, the tech-infused golf league he started with Rory McIlroy. Collin Morikawa's Los Angeles Golf Club earned the 12-1 triumph. Woods played alongside Max Homa and Kevin Kisner on the Jupiter Links Golf Club in the second event of the new league Tuesday at SoFi Center in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. Morikawa teamed up with Justin Rose and Sahith Theegala. Advertisement

"We were entertaining," Woods told reporters. "We hit a lot of shots. I think the people there got to see how bad pros can be. It was just a boat race, oh my goodness.

"But we had a great time."

Advertisement

Tennis legend Serena Williams and her husband, Alexi Ohanian -- who own LAGC -- were among the celebrities attending. Woods' son, Charlie, also watched -- and sometimes laughed -- as his dad hit several errant shots -- including one into a virtual water hazard on the second hole of the 15-hole match.

Woods entered the facility shrouded in manufactured, red-lit fog with Survivor's "Eye of the Tiger" blaring from speakers, triggering applause from the crowd in the 1,500-seat facility.

The event started with triples format, with the teams playing nine holes. Players from each team alternated shots during that round. Jupiter Links threw "the hammer" on that hole, which allows the throwing team to earn two points if they win. But both teams made score par, with Woods and Rose taking the fourth and final shots.

LAFC took a lead with a bogey on hole No. 2, with Jupiter Links conceding the hole. LAFC then earned two points apiece on hole Nos. 3 and 4 for a 5-0 lead. Woods' squad finally earned a point on hole No. 6, but didn't score again. LAFC won hole No. 8 and earned two more points on No. 9 for an 8-1 lead.

Advertisement

LAFC then won four of six singles matches to finish the rout. Woods tied rose in the first match, played on a 616-yard, Par 5 called Serpent. Morikawa then beat Kisner on No. 11.

Homa and Theegala tied on hole No. 12. Rose proceeded to best Woods on No. 13. Morikawa and Theegala then earned respective victories over Kisner and Homa to wrap up the decisive victory.

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, U.S. soccer legend Alex Morgan and former NFL star Brand Marshall were among the other notable guests there for Woods' TGL debut.

With the victory, LAGC earned two points in the SoFi Cup Standings to tie The Bay Golf Club for first place. TBGC which includes Ludvig Aberg, Wyndham Clark, Min Woo Lee and Shane Lowry, beat the New York Golf Club 9-2 in the first TGL match Jan. 7 in Palm Beach Gardens. Matt Fitzpatrick, Rickie Fowler, Xander Schauffele and Cameron Young make up the NYGC roster.

NYGC (0-1) will face Atlanta Drive Golf Club (0-0) in the next TGL match at 7 p.m. EST Tuesday at SoFi Center. The meeting will air on ESPN and stream on ESPN+. The ADGC roster includes Justin Thomas, Patrick Cantlay, Billy Horschel and Lucas Glover.

Advertisement

Woods and JLGC (0-1) will play McIlroy and Boston Common Golf (0-0) in their second match at 6:30 p.m. Jan. 27 in Palm Beach Gardens. The BCG roster also features Hideki Matsuyama, Adam Scott and Keegan Bradley.

Each of the six teams in the league will play each other once in the regular season. The Top 4 teams with the most regular-season points will advance to the playoffs, which will be single-elimination format. The winners from those matchups will play a best-of-three series for the title.