Caitlin Clark's alleged stalker tells judge he's 'guilty as charged'

Michael Lewis, who was arrested Sunday, remains in jail in Indianapolis and was issued a no contact order for Indiana Fever star Caitlin Clark. File Photo by Corey Sipkin/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- Michael Lewis, a 55-year-old man arrested on a felony charge for allegedly stalking WNBA star Caitlin Clark, told an Indianapolis judge on Tuesday that he is "guilty as charged." Lewis made the comments during an initial hearing at Marion County Superior Court. Judge Angela Davis said the purpose of the hearing was to relay the charges and she would not yet accept a plea. Lewis is set to return to Marion County Superior Court on March 31 for a pretrial hearing. Advertisement

He faces a level five felony charge of stalking, which carries a sentence of 1 to 6 years in the department of corrections, with the presumptive sentence of three years.

Indiana state prosecutors allege that from about Dec. 16, 2024 and Jan. 11, 2025, Lewis stalked Clark with "repeated and continued harassment." They also allege that Lewis made an implicit or explicit threat "with the intent to place Caitlin Clark in reasonable fear of sexual battery."

An X account linked to Lewis shows thousands of messages he sent to Clark. Many of those messages were sexually explicit and/or violent. Lewis, who was arrested Sunday, is being held in the Marion County Adult Detention Center in Indianapolis.

He was issued a no-contact order for Clark, which he signed Tuesday. He also is prohibited from being near Gainbridge Fieldhouse and Hinkle Fieldhouse, where the Fever practice and play games.

Lewis interrupted Davis several times during Tuesday's hearing and was eventually asked if he suffered from a mental illness. He replied by telling the judge "I need my medicines." He also told the judge that he lives in his vehicle and he could not afford an attorney.

Davis entered a not guilty plea on behalf of Lewis, despite his "guilty as charged" outburst. He is being held on $50,000 bond. If he is released on bail, he would be required to stay in Indiana while wearing a GPS monitor. He told Davis he intends to stay in jail.

"No matter how prominent a figure you are, this case shows that online harassment can quickly escalate to actual threats of physical violence," Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears said in a statement.

"It takes a lot of courage for women to come forward in these cases, which is why many don't. In doing so, the victim is setting an example for all women who deserve to live and work in Indy without the threat of sexual violence. We commend Pacers Sports & Entertainment, and the Marion County Sheriff's Office for the swift and serious action that led to this weekend's arrest."

Clark, the 2024 WNBA Rookie of the Year, participated in a practice with new Fever coach Stephanie White last month in Indianapolis. She is not yet committed to playing in another professional league this off-season.